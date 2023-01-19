Caution urged over dangerous 'dragon's breath' viral trend

"Dragon's breath" snacks at a night market in Pekanbaru, Indonesia. Photo by Afrianto Silalahi/NurPhoto/Zuma Press

Indonesia's Ministry of Health warns people against consuming liquid nitrogen after over 20 children were harmed eating a street snack known as "dragon's breath" that has become a dangerous viral video trend. The children suffered burns to their skin, severe stomach pains and food poisoning after consuming the colorful candies dipped in liquid nitrogen to create a vapor effect when eaten. They are popular with children, dozens of whom have uploaded clips to the short-form video app TikTok showing them blowing the fumes out of their mouths, noses, and ears. One video showing the snack preparation by a street vendor has been viewed close to 10 million times.

Around 25 children have been hurt consuming the candies, including two who were hospitalized, said the ministry’s director general Maxi Rein Rondonuwu. No deaths have been reported.

Using liquid nitrogen in food preparation is not illegal. Top chefs often use vapors to create theatrical effects when serving dishes. It is clear, colorless, and odorless and commonly used in medical settings and as an ingredient to freeze food. However, when not used properly, it can be hazardous.

“Liquid nitrogen is not only dangerous when consumed, but it can also cause severe breathing difficulties from nitrogen fumes that are inhaled over a long time,” Maxi said. The first case was reported in July 2022, according to the ministry, when a child from a village in the Ponorogo Regency in East Java suffered cold burns on his skin after eating a snack.

“Schools must educate children in the community about the dangers of liquid nitrogen in food (to) prevent more cases of severe food poisoning,” Maxi said.

In 2018, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued safety alerts warning that severe injury could result from eating foods like ice cream, cereal or cocktails prepared with liquid nitrogen. “Injuries have occurred from handling or eating products prepared by adding liquid nitrogen immediately before consumption, even after the liquid nitrogen has fully evaporated due to the extremely low temperature of the food,” the FDA said.

“This is a hazardous chemical compound,” said Clarence Yeo, a Singapore-based doctor. “It irritates the stomach and can cause burns in the mouth and esophagus. Children would be especially sensitive to (its effects) if it is eaten in large amounts.” Yeo warned he “wouldn’t advise anyone to eat it.”

In addition to the physical dangers associated with consuming liquid nitrogen, there is concern about the trend's potential to normalize risky behavior and a lack of awareness about the potential risks. The viral nature of the movement, with children and teenagers sharing videos of themselves consuming the candies, could lead to others following suit without understanding the potential consequences.

It's also important to note that while the use of liquid nitrogen in food preparation is not illegal, it is not regulated by the government. Vendors selling "dragon's breath" candies may not follow proper safety protocols or have the appropriate training to handle liquid nitrogen safely.

Parents, educators, and health officials are being urged to educate themselves and others about the risks associated with consuming liquid nitrogen and with being vigilant in monitoring for any signs of harm. The Ministry of Health also encourages anyone who has consumed "dragon's breath" candies and is experiencing symptoms such as burns, stomach pain, or food poisoning to seek medical attention immediately.

