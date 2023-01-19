Usain Bolt's $12 Million Retirement Savings Lost in Financial Scandal: Report

Usain Bolt Photo by Sara

Jamaica's Olympic sprinting legend, Usain Bolt, has lost millions of dollars in his account with Kingston-based investment firm Stocks and Securities Ltd (SSL). It is a substantial financial loss for the track and field star and a significant setback for his retirement plans. As Bolt's lawyer, Linton P. Gordon, stated, the account was intended to serve as a pension for the eight-time Olympic gold medalist sprinter and his parents. The fact that the account is now virtually empty is a cause for concern and distress.

The sudden disappearance of the funds has raised many questions, and Bolt's legal team is taking a solid stance on the matter. They have stated that they are prepared to take the case to court, if necessary, to recover the funds. This shows the severity of the situation and the determination of Bolt and his legal team to seek justice and regain control of his hard-earned savings.

It is important to note that this is not only a personal loss for Usain Bolt but also a failure on the part of the investment firm, SSL. As a financial institution, it is responsible for ensuring the safety and security of its customers' funds. The fact that such a large sum of money has vanished from an account is a severe breach of trust and raises concerns about the security and integrity of the company as a whole.

SSL has stated that it has become aware of fraudulent activity by a former employee and has referred the matter to law enforcement. They have also taken steps to secure assets and strengthen protocols. The Jamaica Constabulary Force said on Monday that its fraud and financial investigation teams were probing "alleged fraudulent activities at (SSL) which are said to have affected the accounts of Mr. Usain Bolt among other individuals."

Finance Minister Nigel Clarke said on Tuesday night that SSL had allegedly committed "alarming and evil fraud" and that authorities would "bring all perpetrators to justice." The fact that SSL had committed fraud is alarming and raises concerns about the security of other customers' accounts. The company must take responsibility for the fraudulent activities that have taken place and that the individuals responsible are held accountable.

Bolt retired in 2017 after dominating global sprinting for a decade, reviving a sport plagued by doping scandals and becoming a household name like Brazilian soccer legend Pele and American boxing champion Muhammad Ali. Bolt's retirement savings were intended to help him live a comfortable life post-retirement; however, now that a significant portion of his savings has vanished, it is uncertain how he will live in peace.

