New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Announces Resignation

Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand's Prime Minister, announced her resignation during a party meeting, citing a lack of energy to do the job justice.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced her resignation during a party meeting on Thursday, shocking the nation. Ardern confirmed that the national election would take place in October this year.

"I'm leaving, because with such a privileged role comes responsibility. The responsibility to know when you are the right person to lead and also when you are not. I know what this job takes. And I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It's that simple," said Ardern.

Her term as Prime Minister will conclude by February 7th, but she will continue as an MP until later this year's election. Ardern reflected over the summer break on whether she had the energy to continue in the role and decided that she did not.

Ardern became the world's youngest female head of government when she was elected Prime Minister in 2017 at age 37. She has led New Zealand through the COVID-19 pandemic and major disasters, including the terror attack on two mosques in Christchurch and the White Island volcanic eruption.

"This has been the most fulfilling five and a half years of my life. But it's also had its challenges – amongst an agenda focused on housing, child poverty, and climate change, we encountered a … domestic terror event, a major natural disaster, a global pandemic, and an economic crisis," said Ardern.

When asked how she would like New Zealanders to remember her leadership, Ardern said, "as someone who always tried to be kind."

"I hope I leave New Zealanders with a belief that you can be kind, but strong, empathetic but decisive, optimistic but focused. And that you can be your own kind of leader – one who knows when it's time to go," said Ardern.

Ardern's announcement comes as New Zealand enters a closely-fought election year, with the date of the vote announced for October 14th. Polling over recent months had placed the Ardern-led Labour party slightly behind the opposition National.

Ardern said that her decline in the polls was not behind the decision to leave. "I'm not leaving because I believe we can't win the election, but because I believe we can and will, and we need a fresh set of shoulders for that challenge," she said.

It has yet to be determined who will replace Ardern as deputy leader and finance minister Grant Robertson, who would be considered a frontrunner for the role, said he would not be seeking the position. The Labour Caucus now has seven days to determine whether a new candidate holds more than two-thirds of the support within the caucus.

It remains to be seen who will take over the leadership of the Labour Party and become the next Prime Minister of New Zealand. Whoever takes on the role will have big shoes to fill, as Ardern has been a popular and respected leader known for her empathetic and decisive leadership style.

During her tenure, Ardern has focused on addressing housing, child poverty, and climate change issues. She has also been praised for handling the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been relatively successful in New Zealand compared to many other countries.

Ardern's resignation is a loss for the Labour Party. Still, it is understandable that after five and a half years in office and leading the country through multiple crises, she feels it is time for a fresh set of shoulders to take on the challenge of leading the country.

The Labour Party will now have to move quickly to find a new leader and present a united front heading into the election. It will be a difficult task, but with Ardern's guidance and support, they can continue to push forward with their vision for a better New Zealand.