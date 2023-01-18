Update on Kevin Nash's Well-being Following Controversial Podcast Comments

Kevin Nash Photo by Irshad

Recently, there has been causing for concern regarding the well-being of former professional wrestler Kevin Nash following comments he made on his podcast about how he is dealing with the death of his son Tristen.

In the podcast, Nash stated, "Today is week 12 since I lost my boy. Time flies when you got a gun in your mouth. I mean, time flies when you’re having fun." While seemingly flippant, these comments were alarmed by Nash's co-host, Sean Oliver, who expressed his concern, saying, "Don’t play like that. You have guns, so you can’t say those things."

Nash responded, "I can do whatever the f**k I wanna do as long as I leave a note." It's important to note that these comments by Nash if taken out of context, could be viewed as disturbing and concerning, as they allude to the idea of suicide.

However, it's also essential to consider the context of the conversation and that Nash may be going through a difficult time following the loss of his son.

It is common for people to express their grief in different ways, and it's essential to be understanding and supportive rather than jumping to conclusions.

It's essential to take any comments about suicide or self-harm seriously and to reach out for help if you or someone you know is struggling.

Following these comments, many fans and friends of Nash have been worried about his mental and emotional state. However, in an update, GLCW founder and promoter David Herro has assured the public that Nash is fine and has no plans to harm himself. In a tweet, Herro stated, "I just spoke with Kevin Nash. I can assure you that he has ZERO intentions to harm himself… especially as he hung up on me, walking into the gym. Arm Day."

Understandably, Nash may be going through a difficult time following the loss of his son, and it's important to remember that grief and mourning can manifest differently for different people.

In his podcast, Nash also discussed how he has been coping with his son's absence and that there are now only two out of three people in the house. It is essential to understand and support Nash and others who may be going through a similar situation and to encourage them to seek help if they need it.

We at PWMania.com wish Kevin Nash all the best and hope he can find the support and help he needs during this difficult time.