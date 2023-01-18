Conflict of Interest Concerns Arise Over FTX's Choice of Lawyers Photo by Irshad

The Department of Justice and U.S. Trustee raise objections to FTX hiring Sullivan and Cromwell, citing potential conflicts from previous activity

The Department of Justice and U.S. Trustee have raised objections to crypto exchange FTX's choice of the law firm, Sullivan and Cromwell, in a filing on January 13. The complaint cites potential conflicts of interest from the firm's previous activity and expresses concern that it may impede the work of an independent examiner.

FTX's founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, and a bipartisan group of U.S. Senators have also voiced similar concerns. "S&C’s disclosures are insufficient to evaluate whether they meet the standards of independence and disinterest required by the Bankruptcy Code," said Trustee Andrew Vara. "This is a sufficient reason to deny their application." Additionally, FTX's General Counsel Ryne Miller previously worked at S&C for eight years, raising concerns of a potential "conflicted position" if the firm were to investigate itself and its former employee.

Despite these objections, FTX's CEO, John Ray, maintains that retaining Sullivan and Cromwell is necessary and in the company's and its stakeholders' best interest.

The issue of conflict of interest has become a contentious point in the ongoing bankruptcy proceedings of FTX. In a blog post published on Thursday, Bankman-Fried alleged that S&C's relationship with the crypto exchange before its downfall had been more than just transactional and that the firm's staff had pressured him into filing for bankruptcy on November 11. These allegations echo the concerns raised by senators in a letter sent to the court on January 10, calling for an independent examiner to investigate the case.

However, Judge John Dorsey dismissed these concerns at a hearing on January 11, stating that the letter was an inappropriate intervention. Despite this, the Department of Justice and U.S. Trustee have raised objections to S&C's involvement in the case, citing potential conflicts of interest and a lack of transparency in their disclosures.

The court will now need to decide whether to approve FTX's choice of Sullivan and Cromwell as their legal counsel or to appoint an independent examiner to investigate the case. The outcome of this decision will have a significant impact on the future of the crypto exchange and its stakeholders.

As the case unfolds, it remains to be seen how the court will handle the conflicting opinions surrounding FTX's choice of legal counsel. While the company's CEO, John Ray, maintains that Sullivan and Cromwell is the best choice for the job, the Department of Justice and U.S. Trustee argue that the firm's previous activity and potential conflicts of interest make them an unsuitable choice. Additionally, the concerns raised by FTX's founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, and a bipartisan group of U.S. Senators, further complicate the matter.

The court will need to weigh each side's arguments' pros and cons before deciding. Suppose the court decides to approve FTX's choice of legal counsel. In that case, it will be necessary for the company and its legal team to address any potential conflicts of interest and to ensure that the investigation is conducted with the highest level of integrity and impartiality. On the other hand, if the court decides to appoint an independent examiner, ensuring that the investigation is comprehensive and objective will be essential.

Whatever the outcome, it is clear that the bankruptcy proceedings of FTX are complex and multifaceted, with many different stakeholders involved. The court must navigate these complexities to ensure a fair and just outcome for all involved.