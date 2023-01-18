Ukraine Interior Minister and 15 others killed in Helicopter Crash near Kyiv

Sara Irshad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b4iId_0kIVrWoV00
Ukraine Interior Minister and 15 others killed in Helicopter Crash near KyivPhoto byPhoto Credit: Reuters

Amateur footage circulating on social media shows the devastating aftermath of the crash, including the charred remains of the aircraft mixed with debris from nearby buildings and a car crushed by giant shards of metal. The cries of those at the scene could be heard as the area was consumed by fire. Rescue operations were immediately launched, and all necessary assistance was provided to the injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Still, it is not uncommon for aviation accidents to occur in Ukraine due to the use of aging and Soviet-era infrastructure. The town of Brovary is located around 20 kilometers northeast of Kyiv and was among the urban areas around the capital that Russian troops had attempted to capture during their invasion of Ukraine. Although the region is no longer the site of intense fighting, a series of Russian missile strikes have disrupted power supplies across the country, including in the Kyiv region.

This tragic event has brought great sadness and condolences to the families of the victims, the Ukraine government and the country's people. The authorities have announced that they will assist the victims' and injured families. The investigation is ongoing, and it is essential to remember the victims of this tragic incident and their families during this difficult time.

"A helicopter of the state emergency service crashed in Brovary. As a result of the plane crash, the leadership of the interior ministry died," said the head of Ukraine's police service, Igor Klymenko, in a statement.

The crash of the state emergency service helicopter is a tragic loss for Ukraine and the families of those killed. The Interior Minister, Denys Monastyrsky, has been serving in his role since July 2021 and was a key member of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's party. He was a trained lawyer and was married with two children. His death, along with that of his first deputy, Yevgeniy Yemen, and the other 15 victims, is a significant loss for the country.

As the investigation into the cause of the crash continues, it is essential to remember the victims and their families. Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser, spoke on behalf of many when he said, "My colleagues, my friends. What a tragic loss. Deepest condolences to their families." The incident is a reminder of the risks that emergency service personnel take every day to protect and serve their communities.

The government and the people of Ukraine have expressed condolences to the victims and injured families. The authorities have also announced that they will assist the victims' families and the wounded. The investigation is still ongoing to determine the cause of the crash.

