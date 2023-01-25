The Secret to Summit Homes’ Project Home Builder 3-Year Winning Streak

Photo by Curtis Adams/Pexels

Summit Homes won the Lyn Bennett Memorial Project Builder of the Year at the 2022 Master Builders Association (MBA) Awards. This is the third year in a row that they’ve been awarded this prestigious accolade.

The MBA awards are Australia’s most sought-after industry awards and recognize excellence in building construction. The Lyn Bennett Memorial Project Builder of the Year, in particular, is only awarded to a building company that has performed to consistently high standards in all aspects of business and demonstrated excellence in community design and construction. The award is named after Lyn Bennett, a former National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) president.



Receiving this remarkable achievement for three years speaks to Summit Homes’ superior craftsmanship and its commitment to customer satisfaction. But what are the secrets to Summit Home’s three-year winning streak?

Committed to Meet Customers’ Satisfaction

Many things go into being a good builder, but none matters if you can’t deliver on what matters most: your customers. Summit Homes has a long-standing commitment to customer satisfaction. They’ve always been focused on providing an exceptional experience for their clients from the moment they decide to build with customers through the day their home is completed and handed over.



Summit Homes’ commitment to customer satisfaction begins with a clear and consistent understanding of what buyers want in a new home. It ends up listening to its customers and taking their feedback seriously. Not only that, they ensure that each project is finished on time and with attention to detail in every aspect of the home-building process. This helps them achieve their building success and maintain the confidence of their customers.

Apart from customers, they also pride themselves on building homes with an eye toward sustainability and community. The company also has an unwavering dedication to community involvement, believing in giving back as much as it can at every opportunity—whether through donations or volunteering time.

Aims to Meet Customers’ Needs

Summit Homes offers clients an architecturally designed floor plan or a custom design to fit their needs. The architectural design maximizes privacy and creates a relaxing environment. A good architectural design helps reduce homeowners’ stress, helps clients save money, and saves time in construction. It also allows customers to enjoy the creative experience of designing and remodeling their homes.

In contrast, custom designs create a unique home to the client’s needs. It gives them the freedom to select everything they want in their homes, from floor to ceiling, including the interior and exterior. Moreover, the idea that a custom-built house costs much more than a pre-existing or semi-custom home doesn’t always hold true. In reality, clients can save more money on a custom-built house because they can incorporate how their future home is built within their budget.

Clients who choose Summit Homes find they have more flexibility when selecting the right floor plan for them since they can choose between pre-designed and custom designs that meet their specific needs. This flexibility allows them to choose what they want in their new home, which saves time and helps ensure that all of their preferences are addressed during construction.

Builds A Private and Relaxing Environment

Most of Summit Homes’ project homes are built to maximize homeowners’ privacy and create a relaxing environment. They use various materials and styles to suit their style, including timber, stone cladding, brickwork, and concrete finishes. They also come with high-quality fixtures and fittings.

In addition, Summit Homes offers its own brand of appliances, so you can have peace of mind knowing they have been tested to ensure reliability.

Offers Quality Work at Affordable Prices

Summit Homes believe that quality workmanship and affordable prices are the keys to success in today’s market. As such, they ensure every customer can access quality homes without breaking the bank.

They use only high-quality materials and craftsmanship in their projects to achieve this goal. They also offer financing options that allow even more flexibility for their customers and make homeownership more attainable than ever.

Seeks Continuous Improvement

Summit Homes’ team of architects and designers is constantly coming up with new ways to improve their product, looking at both physical details and the overall design of a home. They want each house that Summit Homes builds to be better than the last one, so they’re constantly on the lookout for ways to create something unique that will keep clients happy and coming back for more.

Has Experienced Teams

The right builder can make all the difference. Summit Homes has a reputation for building quality homes, and that’s because they have the right team to do it. Summit Homes has been in business for over 30 years, so you know you’re getting experience with your builder. Their team also offers excellent customer service and makes sure their customers are happy throughout the entire process of building their homes.

Summit Homes focus on what matters most: their customers. Their commitment to listening to customers and then acting upon their requests for improvements is what typically sets them apart from their competitors. It’s one thing to build a house, but it takes time and effort to create an experience that exceeds customers’ expectations each step of the way.