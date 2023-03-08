Moses Opens at Sight and Sound Theatre in Lancaster

Sight and Sound Theatre in Lancaster, Pennsylvania is pleased to present their new live show "Moses". Opening this Friday, March 10, this epic musical adventure brings the Bible's most well-known story of faith to life on stage with thrilling special effects, powerful original music, live animals, and a cast of over 100 actors.

Moses at SIght and Sound Theatre in Lancaster, PA Photo by Sight & Sound Theatre

The audience will be taken on an unforgettable journey as they witness Moses' struggles against Pharaoh and his plight to lead the Israelites out of slavery. The show features a spectacular 3500-foot screen designed specifically for this production that puts audiences right into the middle of the action. Powerful mists and winds move across the stage as characters come alive in realistic sets full of detail. From Red Sea miracles to plagues upon Egypt, the audience will be inspired by the story of Moses and his mission to deliver the people of Israel.

"Moses" is sure to be an unforgettable experience for all ages. With its awe-inspiring sets, spellbinding special effects, and captivating music, "Moses" will surely leave audiences in Lancaster feeling uplifted and encouraged. Don't miss your chance to see this incredible live show! Tickets are available now at Sight and Sound Theatre in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Moses runs this weekend through October 7, 2023. Sight and Sound Theatre is located at 300 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks, PA 17572.

