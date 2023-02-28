Denver-area families earn cash turning yards into dog parks

Sniffspot lets property owners rent their yards to dog owners who want a private dog park. Photo by Sniffspot

Jon Sanders decided last fall to join more than 13,000 people nationwide who earn money by renting their yards to dog owners.

Sniffspot, an Airbnb of sorts for dog owners, lets them rent time in nearby yards so their dogs can run and play.

Sanders, a dog trainer, bought his Aurora property four years ago to provide more space for his dogs.

In September, he signed up with Sniffspot and turned his property into a private dog park.

"It gives dog owners peace of mind to know this is a safe place where their dogs can run," Sanders says.

Sniffspot users can download the company's app and buy a membership or pay by the visit. Then, they can schedule time — by the hour or the day — at nearby dog parks.

Sanders allows up to 12 dogs at a time to visit his property and charges $15 per hour per dog.

He wants to ensure dog owners watch their pups and clean up after their dogs. So far, cleanup hasn't been an issue.

"It's rare to find anything," he says. "If they don't clean up, I can give the users a poor review and ban them from my property."

So far, Sanders has rented his property to more than 300 guests.

Members can use the Sniffspot app to book time at private, neighborhood dog parks. Photo by Sniffspot

Sniffspot quick facts: