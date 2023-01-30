Colorado ranks as 3rd best state to retire

Colorado ranks third in WalletHub's annual report on best states for retirement after two years in second place.
WalletHub's been publishing the annual report since 2016. Colorado's rank over the past few years:
- 2021: 2nd
- 2020: 2nd
- 2019: 3rd
- 2018: 2nd
- 2017: 5th
- 2016: 5th
This year's top 10:
- Virginia
- Florida
- Colorado
- Wyoming
- Delaware
- New Hampshire
- South Dakota
- Minnesota
- Idaho
- North Dakota
WalletHub researched three categories — affordability, quality of life, and health care — to determine the best states for retirement.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Tweeted notice to the top states that Colorado plans to move up on next year's list.
Leisure Care says Colorado's pristine mountains, abundant recreational activities, and glorious weather make it a magnet for retirees.
The state consistently ranks among the best places to retire due to fiscal incentives, low taxes, and excellent healthcare services.
Here are some of the reasons to retire in Colorado:
- Outdoor recreational opportunities
- Healthy living
- Access to city life & luxurious amenities
- Four seasons
- Unparalleled culinary experience
- Cultural experiences
- Premiere health care
Comments / 8