Colorado ranks as 3rd best state to retire

Colorado ranks third in WalletHub's annual report on best states for retirement after two years in second place.

WalletHub's been publishing the annual report since 2016. Colorado's rank over the past few years:

2021: 2nd

2020: 2nd

2019: 3rd

2018: 2nd

2017: 5th

2016: 5th

This year's top 10:

Virginia

Florida

Colorado

Wyoming

Delaware

New Hampshire

South Dakota

Minnesota

Idaho

North Dakota

WalletHub researched three categories — affordability, quality of life, and health care — to determine the best states for retirement.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Tweeted notice to the top states that Colorado plans to move up on next year's list.

Leisure Care says Colorado's pristine mountains, abundant recreational activities, and glorious weather make it a magnet for retirees.

The state consistently ranks among the best places to retire due to fiscal incentives, low taxes, and excellent healthcare services.

Here are some of the reasons to retire in Colorado: