Slow-moving snowstorm dumps 8 inches in Denver. How much did you get?

Snow falls on March 14, 2021, at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver. Photo by (Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

A winter storm that moved through Colorado Tuesday and Wednesday dumped up to 3 feet in the mountains but 6 to 8 inches across the Denver metro.

The slow-moving storm dropped about 8 inches of snow at Denver International Airport.

Forecasts predicted the metro could get up to 12 inches. Still, a last-minute shift in the weather pattern dumped less snow in Denver and communities along the Denver and along the Interstate 25 corridor.

Snowfall will continue Wednesday.

Drivers should expect slick, snow-covered roads and prepare for cold temperatures the rest of the week, with highs in the 30s and lows dipping into the teens.

The National Weather Service reported the following snow total as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday:

Air Force Academy: 2 inches at 7 a.m.

Arvada: 3.2 inches at 6 a.m.

Aurora: 4.4 inches at 6 a.m.

Boulder: 4.2 inches at 6:45 a.m.

Broomfield: 4.6 inches at 7 a.m.

Castle Pines: 3.2 inches at 7 a.m.

Chatfield Reservoir: 3.3 inches at 6:21 a.m.

Cherry Creek Reservoir: 2.9 inches at 1 a.m.

Cherry Hills Village: 3.8 inches at 12:35 a.m.

Colorado Springs: 2.5 inches at 7 a.m.

Commerce City: 5.5 inches at 5:57 a.m.

Denver International Airport: 7.7 inches at 5 a.m.

Denver: 4.1 inches at 7:51 a.m.

Edgewater: 3.5 inches at 6:49 a.m.

Estes Park: 3.6 inches at 11:15 p.m. – 1/17/2023

Fairplay: 6.2 inches at 7 a.m.

Federal Heights: 4.5 inches at 5:29 a.m.

Florissant: 5 inches at 7 a.m.

Fort Collins: 4.7 inches at 5 a.m.

Fort Morgan: 4.3 inches at 5 a.m.

Greeley: 4.9 inches at 7:15 a.m.

Ken Caryl: 5.5 inches at 5:30 a.m.

Lakewood: 3.8 inches at 7 a.m.

Littleton: 3.5 inches at 7 a.m.

Lone Tree: 3.8 inches at 8:18 a.m.

Longmont: 5 inches at 7:24 a.m.

Monarch Pass: 15 inches at 5:30 a.m.

Nederland: 3 inches at 7:09 a.m.

Niwot: 4.5 inches at 7:26 a.m.

Northglenn: 5.3 inches at 6:54 a.m.

Sheridan: 3.5 inches at 7 a.m.

Thornton: 4.2 inches at 4:05 a.m.

Timnath: 5.1 inches at 7 a.m.

Windsor: 4.5 inches at 7:03 a.m.

Wolf Creek Pass: 52 inches at 6:01 a.m.