Colorado 4th most popular state for vacations

Colorado ranks fourth on the list of most popular states for getaways, according to FloridaRentals.com's study analyzing Google searches for packages, rentals, and prime spots across the country.

The survey shows Colorado ranked fourth with an average of 29,840 monthly searches.

Florida ranks first with 155,110 searches. Hawaii's second with 125,590 monthly searches, and California ranks third with 30,680.

According to research from the Colorado Tourism Office, visitors annually contribute $1.5 billion in state and local taxes.

More than 84 million tourists visited Colorado in 2021 and spent $21.9 billion. Tourism supports more than 1 million jobs.

Colorado's top attractions

U.S. News and World Report named the following 15 locations as Colorado's top tourist destinations: