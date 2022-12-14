Two Colorado cities make list of top 50 dog-friendly cities

The Dumb Friends League Furry Scurry celebrated 25 years in 2018. Photo by (Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Two Colorado cities rank on U.S. News and World Report's top 50 cities for dog owners. Denver ranks 11th, and Colorado Springs ranks 23rd.

The top 10 cities on the list:

Portland, Ore.

Tampa, Fla.

New York City

San Francisco

Seattle

Miami

Washington, D.C.

Raleigh, N.C.

Honolulu

Memphis, Tenn.

According to U.S. News and World Report, 70% of U.S. households have at least one pet, and most of those furry friends are dogs.

U.S. News and World Report conducted a comprehensive study that focused on environmental conditions and access to affordable care and services to determine the top cities for dog owners.

Under environmental factors, the magazine studied the number of dog parks per capita, the city's walkability score, and the average number of days when the temperature dropped below 32 degrees or climbed over 90 degrees.

The two Colorado cities have the highest number of cold days on the list.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Location Quotient compiles information about veterinarian employment by city, costs of vet visits, rates for dog walking service, and pet-sitting rates.

Colorado, which has one of the highest concentrations of veterinarians in the U.S., is home to Colorado State University's vet school, one of the best in the country.