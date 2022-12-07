Working from home saves Denver employees 779 hours per year

Denver morning commute on June 2021 on I-25 near the Denver Tech Center. Photo by (RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Remote working is far more efficient, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics that shows full-time remote workers spend 28% less time each day on their work than their office counterparts. Not only that, they can skip the daily commute.

In fact, in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area alone, office workers lose a whopping 779 hours annually for traveling and working —equivalent to over 1461 days or almost four years' worth of free time, according to a report from TodayTesting.com.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics' latest American Time Use Survey shows that remote employees typically work 5 hours and 53 minutes daily. In comparison, their office-bound counterparts clock 8 hours and 11 minutes daily.

Working from home also eliminates commute time. The U.S. Census Bureau found that the average commute is now 27.6 minutes each way or 55.2 minutes round trip each day.

In Denver, Denver-area workers have an average round-trip commute of 54 minutes. A TodayTesting report from March showed having Denver employees work from home during the pandemic saved $2,647 and prevented releasing up to 3,785.33 pounds of carbon dioxide per car into the atmosphere.