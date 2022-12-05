Two Castle Rock homes land in top 5 November home sales

31 Albion Place backs the 12th-hole green at Castle Rock's exclusive Castle Pines Golf Club. Photo by Courtesy REColorado

Two homes at Castle Rock's Castle Pines Golf Club sold in November for $6.3 million and $5.2 to land in the top 5 for the Denver metro's top luxury home sales.

The luxurious 31 Albion Place, located in a gated community, backs to the 12th-hole green at Castle Pines Golf Club.

The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home was named Colorado Home of the Year in 2012.

It was listed in October for $7 million and sold in November for $6.3 million.

984 Preston Court

984 Preston Court backs the 4th fairway at the Country Club at Castle Pines. Photo by (Courtesy REColorado)

This 9,461-square-foot ranch home at 984 Preston Court backs the 4th fairway of the Country Club at Castle Pines.

It boasts four bedrooms and seven bathrooms and a top-of-the-line gourmet chef kitchen featuring a nine-foot granite island, copper farm sink, and limestone range hood. The house also has six fireplaces, whole house radiant floor heat, and heated driveways.

The property was listed in May for $5.5 million and sold in November for $5.2 million.

The top 10 metro luxury home sales according to MLS data: