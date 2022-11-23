Denver area forecast: A side of snow for Thanksgiving?

You might get your wish if you're dreaming of a white Thanksgiving.

After mild temperatures for the past several days, the Denver area has a chance for measurable snow on Thanksgiving for the first time in a decade, according to Chris Bianchi, 9News meteorologist.

The forecast calls for a cold front to move in Wednesday afternoon, with snow developing after midnight in the metro.

The storm system could bring a trace to 2 inches of snow to Denver, with more snow falling to the south near Monument Hill. Colorado's ski areas could get 3 to 6 inches of fresh powder.

Thursday morning travelers should be prepared for slick roads, the Weather Service warns.

Looking ahead

For Thanksgiving, revelers should expect skies to clear by mid-morning, but the day will be chilly, with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s.

Drier, warmer weather returns for the rest of the holiday weekend, so expect highs in the upper 40s on Friday and mid-to-upper 50s on Saturday and Sunday.