Forecast: Expect snow, single-digits starting Thursday in Denver

Drivers make their way on snowy roads on Nov.26, 2019, in Denver, Colorado. Joe Mahoney/Getty Images

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for metro Denver residents starting Thursday.

Expect at least one inch during the day, with the chance of three or more inches overnight Thursday. The weather service predicts 2-6 inches along the Interstate 25 Corridor, 4-9 inches in the mountains, and 1-3 inches along the eastern plains.

The Weather Service warns drivers to expect snow-packed and icy roads for the commute both Thursday night and Friday morning, so drivers should use caution.

Expect temperatures Friday to remain cold with highs in the mid-20s and an overnight low of 8 degrees.

The weather service predicts Saturday and Sunday will be warmer and sunny.

Looking ahead to the start of Thanksgiving week, the weather service predicts a slight warmup Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid-20s.