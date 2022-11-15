Brr!!! Denver area wakes up to 1-3 inches of snow

Image from March 2021 snowstorm (Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Snowfall across the Denver metro is creating a slick morning commute.

The National Weather Service in Boulder says the snow will taper off, but temperatures will remain cold.

Expect a high Tuesday of 35 degrees with an overnight low of 18. Wednesday will be a little warmer, with a high of 42.

A Thursday cold front brings another chance for more snow.

Snowfall totals Tuesday early morning, according to the weather service: