Brr!!! Denver area wakes up to 1-3 inches of snow

Snowfall across the Denver metro is creating a slick morning commute.
The National Weather Service in Boulder says the snow will taper off, but temperatures will remain cold.
Expect a high Tuesday of 35 degrees with an overnight low of 18. Wednesday will be a little warmer, with a high of 42.
A Thursday cold front brings another chance for more snow.
Snowfall totals Tuesday early morning, according to the weather service:
- Arvada: 3.1 inches at 6:09 a.m.
- Aurora: 1.7 inches at 5:12 a.m.
- Broomfield: 3.3 inches at 7:05 a.m.
- Chatfield Reservoir: 2 inches at 4:28 a.m.
- Cherry Creek Reservoir: 1.8 inches at 5:25 a.m.
- Denver International Airport: 0.7 inches at 5 a.m.
- Denver: 2 inches at 5:10 a.m.
- Englewood: 1 inch at 3:58 a.m.
- Golden: 1.9 inches at 5:09 a.m.
- Littleton: 2 inches at 6:50 a.m.
- Lone Tree: 1.5 inches at 7:22 a.m.
- Longmont: 1.8 inches at 6:19 a.m.
- Nederland: 3.3 inches at 7 a.m.
- Northglenn: 3.2 inches at 5:48 a.m.
- Thornton: 2.4 inches at 4 a.m.
- Westminster: 3.8 inches at 7 a.m.
