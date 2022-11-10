UPDATED: Bradley defeats Brody for Colorado House District 39 seat

(Courtesy Ballotpedia)

Updated with the latest information available at 11 am. Nov. 10.

Brandi Bradley, a Littleton Republican, defeated Castle Pines Democrat Eric Brody for the House District 39 seat.

According to unofficial results from the Colorado Secretary of State's office, Bradley leads with nearly 58 percent of the vote — 27,288 to 19,915.

Bradley believes in the power of small businesses to create jobs and grow the economy. She wants to work to keep the state government small so more Americans can be successful.

Brody decided to run for office because he believed in the power of democracy and fair-mindedness.

From left: Brandi Bradley, Eric Brody

Bradley, a physical therapist, says she's a fiscally responsible, pro-life, Christian conservative who believes in life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

She believes people deserve a chance to live their best lives and that government should provide opportunities without burdening citizens with excessive taxes and regulations.