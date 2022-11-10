UPDATED: Hartsook defeats Henry for House District 44 seat

(Courtesy Ballotpedia)

Updated with the latest information available at 11 am. Nov. 10.

Republican Anthony Hartsook defeated Democrat Bob Henry for the House District 44 seat.

According to unofficial results from the Colorado Secretary of State's office at 5:21 a.m. Nov. 9, Hartsook leads with nearly 57 percent of the vote — 22,221 to 15,865.

Hartsook believes reducing government spending and overreach is critical to meeting the concerns of families and small businesses.

Henry, however, argued state government needs to work to protect Colorado's water resources, encourage renewable energy use and development, and improve school funding.

Both men are from Parker.

From left: Anthony Hartsook, Bob Henry

Hartsook, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, believes Colorado needs to reduce taxes, fees, and regulations to improve the economy.

He promotes school choice, believes parents should be involved in reviewing the curriculum, and supports funding for public safety.

As an environmentalist and believer in science, Henry believes it's time to leave fossil fuels behind and embrace new technology.