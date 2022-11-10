UPDATED: Frizell defeats Martinez for Colorado House District 45 seat

Sara B. Hansen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zPegp_0j4OZD8F00
(Courtesy Ballotpedia)

Updated with the latest information available at 11 am. Nov. 10.

Elizabeth Frizell, a Republican and former Douglas County Assessor and real estate appraiser, defeated Democrat Ruby Martinez for the House District 45 seat.

According to unofficial results from the Colorado Secretary of State's office, Frizell leads with 61 percent of the vote — 26,754 to 16,758.

Frizell argued she was uniquely qualified to help overhaul Colorado's property tax policy.

Martinez a retired psychiatric nursing professor and registered nurse, is passionate about protecting the environment, championing women's rights, and promoting clean, renewable energy.

Both women are from Castle Rock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p2EmT_0j4OZD8F00
From left: Elizabeth Frizell, Ruby Martinez

Frizell believes Colorado's leaders must work together to protect water resources, fight crime, and reduce government interference.

# Election2022

