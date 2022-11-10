UPDATED: Marshall defeats Huffman for Colorado House District 43 seat

(Courtesy Ballotpedia)

Updated with the latest information available at 11 am. Nov. 10.

Democrat Robert Marshall, who battled the Douglas County School District over open records, plans to bring that same intensity to the Colorado State House.

He defeated Republican Kurt Huffman, who was appointed to the seat in June.

According to unofficial results from the Colorado Secretary of State's office, Marshall leads with nearly 51 percent of the vote — 23,313 to 21,644.

Both men live in Highlands Ranch.

From left: Robert Marshall, Kurt Huffman

A retired Marine and attorney, Marshall's top priorities include promoting public safety and education and protecting the environment.

Huffman's top priorities included reversing inflation in Colorado, addressing unemployment, and ensuring community safety.