UPDATED: Van Winkle defeats Miguel for Colorado Senate 30 seat

Updated with the latest information available at 11 am. Nov. 10.

Republican Kevin Van Winkle of Highlands Ranch, a business owner who worked as a policy analyst for the Colorado State Senate Republican caucus, defeated challenger Braeden Miguel to keep his Colorado Senate seat.

According to unofficial results from the Colorado Secretary of State's office, Van Winkle leads with 54 percent of the vote — 44,962 to 38,997.

Kevin Van Winkle, left, Braeden Miguel

Before being selected to serve in the Senate, Van Winkle spent eight years representing House District 43, where he was the assistant minority leader, a ranking member of the House Finance Committee, and a member of the House Business Affairs and Labor committee.

He also earned "A" ratings from the conservative Principles of Liberty Colorado and the National Rifle Association.