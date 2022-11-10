UPDATED: Sullivan defeats Kim for Colorado State Senate 27 seat

(Courtesy Ballotpedia)

Updated with the latest information available at 11 am. Nov. 10.

Tom Sullivan, a Centennial Democrat whose son died in the 2012 Aurora theater shooting, won Colorado's Senate 27, defeating Republican Tom Kim.

According to unofficial results from the Colorado Secretary of State's office, Sullivan leads with nearly 56 percent of the vote — 30,443 to 24,410.

Sullivan wanted to win the seat to continue his work to prevent violence and protect victims' and workers' rights.

Kim, a Centennial turnaround consultant, who previously worked as an attorney and asset manager, wanted to cut Colorado regulation of businesses and families.

Tom Sullivan, left, Tom Kim

Sullivan, elected to the Colorado House of Representatives in 2018, is a U.S. Air Force veteran and former postal worker who made gun violence prevention his legislative focus and money for education his top spending priority.

Kim, who has spent more than 30 years as a business restructuring expert, wanted to make Colorado a friendlier place for businesses and families by reducing state government regulation.