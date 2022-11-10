UPDATED: Baisley defeats Ravage for Colorado Senate 4 seat

(Courtesy Ballotpedia)

Updated with the latest information available at 11 am. Nov. 10.

Republican Mark Baisley, the former vice chair of Colorado's Republican Party and Colorado House District 39 representative, defeated Democrat Jeff Ravage to win the Colorado Senate District 4 seat.

According to unofficial results from the Colorado Secretary of State's office, Baisley leads with nearly 60 percent of the vote — 50,773 to 33,323.

Both argued they have the integrity and experience to serve Douglas County residents' interests best.

(Mark Baisley, left, Jeff Ravage)

Baisley's spent most of his career as a self-employed cyber-security contractor specializing in defense and homeland security technology.

His political background includes serving as:

Chairman of the Colorado Republican Finance Committee, 2002

Vice Chairman (2009) and Chairman (2010-2013) of the Douglas County Republican Party

Vice Chairman of the Colorado Republican Committee, 2013-2015

Chairman of the Bylaws Committee for Colorado Republican Committee, 2015-2017

Ravage is a forestry practitioner who works in logging, conservation, and ecological research.