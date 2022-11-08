Colorado ranks as 10th best state to hire workers

Sara B. Hansen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YGalN_0j3DDiEA00
(Courtesy Career Cloud)

According to a new study, Colorado is one of the best states to hire workers.

With half a million unemployed workers for every 10.7 million unfilled jobs, the state has one of the smallest talent pools in the country.

This marks the smallest talent pool for employers this century as the "Great Resignation" continues, and "Quiet Quitters" — those who do the bare minimum at work — make up at least 50% of the workforce.

Colorado is one of the best states for employers looking to hire college-educated workers.

The state has become a favorite among entrepreneurs and coastal transplants looking for more space and a more relaxed lifestyle, according to the CareerCloud study released Tuesday.

The company used data from the Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Tax Foundation, and the St. Louis Fed to analyze five factors critical to hiring: job openings, population growth, education levels, diversity, and business taxes to determine its rankings.

The study ranks Colorado as follows:

  • No. 2 — Adults with bachelor's degrees
  • No. 17 — Population increase
  • No. 20 — Business tax policies
  • No. 24 — Diversity
  • No. 37 — Job openings

The study says the 10 best states for hiring are Florida, Washington, Delaware, Nevada, Arizona, North Carolina, Texas, Utah, New Hampshire, and Colorado.

It says the worst states for hiring are West Virginia, Ohio, Louisiana, Kentucky, and Rhode Island.

Low unemployment

Colorado's unemployment rate is 3.4%, according to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, employees reevaluated what work means to them and how they want to spend their time. For some, that meant leaving high-stress jobs for better pay. Others took jobs that offered more flexible work arrangements.

According to a Willis Towers Watson study, 48 million people quit their jobs in 2021. That trend continued in 2022. In late March, the company's 2022 Global Benefits Attitudes Survey showed that 44% of employees are "job seekers," with 33% actively job hunting in the fourth quarter of 2021. Another 11 percent said they planned to look for new jobs in the first quarter of 2022.

The top reasons cited for job searches were: pay (56%), health benefits (39%), and flexible work arrangements (31%).

Those demands push companies to be more creative to hire the best employees by providing better pay and benefits, training, and flexible work arrangements that allow employees to split time between home and office.

Published by

Sara is the Denver news manager for NewsBreak. She's held editing roles at The Denver Post, The Des Moines Register, and The Fort Collins Coloradoan.

Denver, CO
718 followers

