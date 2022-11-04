Denver gets first snow of the season. How much did you get?

The long wait is over, and the snow is back.
Most of the Denver metro received 2 to 4 inches of snow from Thursday's storm. Denver recorded 4.5 inches of snow early Friday at Denver International Airport.
The total snowfall varied across the state, with the mountains receiving more than the metro.
Drivers should expect a slick commute this morning.
Snow totals for Nov. 3-4
The following Colorado snow totals were reported by the National Weather Service for Nov. 3, 2022, as of 5:30 a.m. Friday:
Arapahoe Peak: 5 inches at 8:18 p.m. Thursday
Arvada: 4 inches at 8:25 p.m. Thursday
Aurora: 2.5 inches at 8:27 p.m. Thursday
Berthoud Pass: 5 inches at 8:18 p.m. Thursday
Boulder: 6.6 inches at 12:53 a.m. Friday
Crescent Village: 5 inches at 6:37 p.m. Thursday
Denver Intl Airport: 4.5 inches at 1:13 a.m. Friday
Englewood: 4.1 inches at 2:12 a.m. Friday
Genesee: 5 inches at 9:31 p.m. Thursday
Lone Tree: 3.3 inches at 10:16 p.m. Thursday
Longs Peak: 6 inches at 8:18 p.m. Thursday
Louisville: 5.2 inches at 10:20 p.m. Thursday
Loveland Pass: 4 inches at 8:18 p.m. Thursday
Nederland: 3 inches at 9:35 p.m. Thursday
Rabbit Ears Pass (Steamboat): 5 inches at 8:18 p.m. Thursday
Red Feather Lakes: 1 inch at 8:18 p.m. MDT – 11/3/2022
Silverthorne: 3 inches at 8:18 p.m. Thursday
Silverton: 10 inches at 3:56 p.m. Thursday
Winter Park: 3 inches at 8:18 p.m. Thursday
Forecast
Chris Bianchi, 9 News meteorologist, says to expect a cool day Friday with a warmup into next week.
Comments / 0