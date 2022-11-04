Denver gets first snow of the season. How much did you get?

(Stanley Dai/Unsplash)

The long wait is over, and the snow is back.

Most of the Denver metro received 2 to 4 inches of snow from Thursday's storm. Denver recorded 4.5 inches of snow early Friday at Denver International Airport.

The total snowfall varied across the state, with the mountains receiving more than the metro.

Drivers should expect a slick commute this morning.

Snow totals for Nov. 3-4

The following Colorado snow totals were reported by the National Weather Service for Nov. 3, 2022, as of 5:30 a.m. Friday:

Arapahoe Peak: 5 inches at 8:18 p.m. Thursday

Arvada: 4 inches at 8:25 p.m. Thursday

Aurora: 2.5 inches at 8:27 p.m. Thursday

Berthoud Pass: 5 inches at 8:18 p.m. Thursday

Boulder: 6.6 inches at 12:53 a.m. Friday

Crescent Village: 5 inches at 6:37 p.m. Thursday

Denver Intl Airport: 4.5 inches at 1:13 a.m. Friday

Englewood: 4.1 inches at 2:12 a.m. Friday

Genesee: 5 inches at 9:31 p.m. Thursday

Lone Tree: 3.3 inches at 10:16 p.m. Thursday

Longs Peak: 6 inches at 8:18 p.m. Thursday

Louisville: 5.2 inches at 10:20 p.m. Thursday

Loveland Pass: 4 inches at 8:18 p.m. Thursday

Nederland: 3 inches at 9:35 p.m. Thursday

Rabbit Ears Pass (Steamboat): 5 inches at 8:18 p.m. Thursday

Red Feather Lakes: 1 inch at 8:18 p.m. MDT – 11/3/2022

Silverthorne: 3 inches at 8:18 p.m. Thursday

Silverton: 10 inches at 3:56 p.m. Thursday

Winter Park: 3 inches at 8:18 p.m. Thursday

Forecast

Chris Bianchi, 9 News meteorologist, says to expect a cool day Friday with a warmup into next week.