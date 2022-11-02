Forecast calls for more mountain snow Thursday but will Denver get any?

Balmy weather Wednesday, with highs in the 70s, will turn cooler as a storm front moves into Colorado, bringing snow to the mountains.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory and predicted snowfall starting after midnight would bring 6 to 12 inches of snow in the mountains Thursday.

Thursday's forecast calls for rain with a high in the low 50s, with the temperature dropping into the evening, bringing a chance the rain will become snow.

November is traditionally Denver's fourth-snowiest month of the year. But that can vary widely, according to KDVR.

Last year, the metro recorded only a trace amount.

November snowfall:

2020: 5 inches

2019: 13.7 inches

13.7 inches 2018: 4.5 inches

4.5 inches 2017: Trace

Winter forecast

Climate scientists told the Denver Post Colorado should expect a warm, dry winter.

Becky Bollinger of the Colorado State University's Colorado Climate Center said Colorado is again experiencing its third year of La Niña conditions. This is only the second time La Niña has struck for three consecutive years.

Historically, La Niñas split the state in half, with the northern part usually seeing an average or above-average snowy season while the southern part is warmer and drier.