Denver ranks 10th as worst U.S. city for rats

Denver city staff ask people to leave a homeless campsite by Civic Center Park on Sept. 15, 2021. (Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

A new report from pest-control expert Orkin ranks Denver the 10th rattiest city in the U.S.

The city's ranking improved slightly and dropped from 9th in 2021. Denver's hovered at the bottom of Orkin's top 10 since the company started the list in 2014.

Orkin based its rankings on the number of new residential and commercial rodent treatments performed between Sept. 1, 2021, and Aug. 31, 2022.

For eight years, Orkin's named Chicago the country's rattiest city.

Chicago

New York

Los Angeles

Washington, D.C.

San Francisco

Philadelphia

Baltimore

Cleveland, Ohio

Detroit

Denver

Since January 2021, Denver has twice closed park space near the Colorado Capitol, known for homeless camps, to clean and fight health issues caused by rats.

City officials closed the parks, fearing diseases, bites, and more from a rat infestation.

"Human and animal waste, drug paraphernalia, food waste … it's making the conditions unsafe," Ann Cecchine-Williams, deputy executive director of the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, told the Denver Post in January 2021.

"We'll reopen the park when it's safe for people to be here again."

Rats can infect humans with diseases like hantavirus, leptospirosis, ratbite fever, and plague.