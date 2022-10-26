Cold front creates chance for Thursday morning snow in Denver

A cold front moving into Colorado could bring snow to the Denver metro area Thursday morning.

Some cities might even see their first measurable snow of the season.

A cold front with 30 mph wind gusts will move down the Interstate 25 corridor around or after midnight. Precipitation likely will start as rain but switch to snow after 3 a.m.

If Denver gets snow, it'll likely be less than an inch, the National Weather Service says.

"The first accumulating snowfall of the year for the urban corridor is certainly possible but not guaranteed due to above freezing temperatures during the time of snow and the relatively warm ground temperatures," the weather service says.

Although Denver typically sees its first snowfall by Oct.18, last year, the city didn't experience any snow until December 10 — the latest on record since 1882.

October storms can bring significant snow to Colorado. In October 1997, a blizzard dumped 2 to 4 feet in the foothills and 14 to 31 inches across the Denver metro, killing six.