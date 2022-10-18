Douglas County voters' guide

Sara B. Hansen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vXvM3_0ie16ixs00
(Janine Robinson/Unsplash)

Registered Douglas County voters will receive their ballots the week of Oct. 17.

The county will operate 21 safe, secure ballot drop boxes from Oct. 17 until 7 p.m. on election day, Nov. 8.

Voters can sign up to receive phone, text, or email notifications to track their ballots.

To check your voter registration, register to vote, change your political affiliation or update your mailing address, visit Colorado's secure, statewide voter registration database at GoVoteColorado.gov.

Douglas County Clerk & Recorder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CFk8U_0ie16ixs00
From left: Karen Lindberg Jefferson, Sheri Davis

Karen Lindberg Jefferson, the Democratic candidate for the Douglas County clerk and recorder's office, says the county's voting system is safe and secure.

Sheri Davis, the Republican candidate, recommends that election deniers and others with questions about the vote-counting process become election judges.

Douglas County Commissioner District 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20bynP_0ie16ixs00
From left: Abe Laydon, Kari Solberg

Incumbent Abe Laydon says acrimonious arguments will be a thing of the past and argues forming a county health department will be more efficient and cost-effective.

Democrat Kari Solberg says the three Republican county commissioners could avoid "theatrical" infighting by adding two more commissioners to the governing body.

Douglas County Sheriff

Two controversial topics — red flag laws and school safety — dominate the three-way race for Douglas County sheriff.

Voters will decide whether Republican Darren Weekly, Libertarian Darren Hill, or Independent Michael Phibbs will take the county’s law enforcement job.

Castle Rock

Five candidates seek two Castle Rock Town Council seats in the November 8 general election. Mayor Jason Gray is unopposed for reelection.

In District 3, Dean Legatski faces incumbent Kevin Bracken.

In District 5, incumbent Caryn Johnson faces two challengers: Max Brooks and Caryn Ann Harlos.

Parker City Council

Parker voters will choose between five candidates for three town council seats: Josh Rivero, Anne Barrington, Cheryl Poage, Brandi Wilks, and Brian Carruthers seek four-year terms.

Douglas County open space sales tax extension

Voters will decide whether to continue a $16 million annual tax to:

  • Protect, maintain and add parks, trails, historic resources, open spaces, wildlife habitats, and buffers between communities;
  • Conserve lands along streams and lakes that also help protect water quality;
  • Conserve working farms and ranches;
  • Preserve scenic views and landmarks;
  • Create and maintain recreational amenities; and
  • Maintain and conserve historic preservation sites.

Improving internet access

Voters in Douglas County, Castle Pines, and Lone Tree will decide identical ballot questions on the Nov. 8 general election that could improve local high-speed internet or broadband service.

Douglas County School District mill levy override and bond issue

As November election ballots arrive in Douglas County mailboxes this week, questions remain about the future property tax impact on home and business owners should voters approve initiative 5A.

The initiative asks for an annual $60 million in taxes to "retain and attract quality teachers and staff" by increasing their 2023 pay and then maintaining those benefits to be more competitive with neighboring districts.

While no one likes to pay more in taxes, Superintendent Erin Kane has said property owners will see an increase of $1 per week per $100K in home value. For a home valued at $500,000, the owner could expect to pay around $260 more next year.

But if property values — and taxes increase — homeowners won't pay more because the $60 million isn't tied to a mill rate.

Sedalia water district tax

Sedalia Water and Sanitation District registered voters will decide whether to approve an $8.37 million bond issue on their Nov. 8 general election ballot. If they defeat the issue, they could have to pay even more to help replace the more than 120-year-old water infrastructure system.

Colorado Congressional District 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RydF9_0ie16ixs00
From left: Ken Buck, Ike McCorkle, Ryan McGonigal

Windsor Republican Ken Buck wants the voters in Colorado's 4th Congressional District to send him back to Washington, D.C., for his fifth term. He faces Democrat Ike McCorkle and Ryan McGonigal of the American Constitution Party.

Colorado Senate District 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PoCyr_0ie16ixs00
From left: Mark Baisley, Jeff Ravage

Both Republican Mark Baisley, the former vice chair of Colorado's Republican Party and Colorado House District 39 representative, and Democrat Jeff Ravage want to win the Colorado Senate District 4 seat.

Colorado Senate District 27

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UixCz_0ie16ixs00
From left: Tom Sullivan, Tom Kim

Tom Sullivan, a Centennial Democrat whose son died in the 2012 Aurora theater shooting, seeks Colorado's Senate 27 seat to continue his work to prevent violence and protect victims' and workers' rights.

Tom Kim, a Centennial Republican who works as a turnaround consultant, who previously worked as an attorney and asset manager, wants to cut Colorado regulation of businesses and families.

Colorado Senate District 30

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JZmLs_0ie16ixs00
From left: Kevin Van Winkle, Braeden Miguel

Republican Kevin Van Winkle of Highlands Ranch, a business owner who worked as a policy analyst for the Colorado State Senate Republican caucus, wants to be re-elected to the Colorado Senate so he can continue his work to get the state back on track.

Democrat Braeden Miguel is an innovator, entrepreneur, photographer, and community advocate, who wants to ensure Highlands Ranch residents have a representative dedicated to fighting for their interests by fighting to ensure the community has the resources it needs to thrive.

Colorado House District 39

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MYCZJ_0ie16ixs00
From left: Brandi Bradley, Eric Brody

Brandi Bradley, a Littleton Republican, believes in the power of small businesses to create jobs and grow the economy. She wants to serve in the Colorado House to keep state government small so more Americans can be successful.

Eric Brody, a Castle Pines Democrat, decided to run for office because he believes in the power of democracy and fair-mindedness. He promises always to put his constituents first, regardless of their political leanings. His priorities include addressing wildfire risk, water scarcity, behavioral health, education, and civil rights.

Colorado House District 43

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03YeQD_0ie16ixs00
From left: Robert Marshall, Kurt Huffman

Democrat Robert Marshall, who battled the Douglas County School District over open records, wants to bring that same intensity to the Colorado State House.

He's challenging Republican Kurt Huffman, appointed in June to represent House District 43. Both men live in Highlands Ranch.

Colorado House District 44

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bzmgj_0ie16ixs00
From left: Anthony Hartsook, Bob Henry

Republican Anthony Hartsook believes reducing government spending and overreach is critical to meeting the concerns of families and small businesses.

Democrat Bob Henry, however, thinks state government needs to work to protect Colorado's water resources, encourage renewable energy use and development, and improve school funding.

Colorado House District 45

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p2EmT_0ie16ixs00
From left: Elizabeth Frizell, Ruby Martinez

Elizabeth Frizell, a former Douglas County Assessor and real estate appraiser, believes she's uniquely qualified to help overhaul Colorado's property tax policy.

Ruby Martinez, a retired psychiatric nursing professor and registered nurse, is passionate about protecting the environment, championing women's rights, and promoting clean, renewable energy.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# ColoradoElections# DouglasCountyVoterGuide

Comments / 0

Published by

Sara is the Denver news manager for NewsBreak. She's held editing roles at The Denver Post, The Des Moines Register, and The Fort Collins Coloradoan.

Denver, CO
669 followers

More from Sara B. Hansen

Denver, CO

When will Denver get its first snow this season?

(Rajesh Kavasseri/Unsplash) With daytime highs this week registering in the high 70s to low 80s, Denver's weather still feels summery. But a weekend storm could change that while bringing snow to the mountains and a chance for showers in the Denver metro.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

Frizell, Martinez compete for Colorado House District 45 seat

Elizabeth Frizell, a Republican and former Douglas County Assessor and real estate appraiser, believes she's uniquely qualified to help overhaul Colorado's property tax policy.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

Hartsook, Henry battle for House District 44 seat

Republican Anthony Hartsook believes reducing government spending and overreach is critical to meeting the concerns of families and small businesses. Democrat Bob Henry, however, thinks state government needs to work to protect Colorado's water resources, encourage renewable energy use and development, and improve school funding.

Read full story
Colorado State

Bradley, Brody contend for Colorado House District 39 seat

Brandi Bradley, a Littleton Republican, believes in the power of small businesses to create jobs and grow the economy. She wants to serve in the Colorado House to keep state government small so more Americans can be successful.

Read full story
Colorado State

Marshall challenges Huffman for Colorado House District 43 seat

Democrat Robert Marshall, who battled the Douglas County School District over open records, wants to bring that same intensity to the Colorado State House. He's challenging Republican Kurt Huffman, appointed in June to represent House District 43. Both men live in Highlands Ranch.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Sullivan, Kim seek open Colorado State Senate 27 seat

Tom Sullivan, a Centennial Democrat whose son died in the 2012 Aurora theater shooting, seeks Colorado's Senate 27 seat to continue his work to prevent violence and protect victims' and workers' rights.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Van Winkle faces challenge from Miguel for Senate 30 seat

Republican Kevin Van Winkle of Highlands Ranch, a business owner who worked as a policy analyst for the Colorado State Senate Republican caucus, says he wants to be re-elected to the Colorado Senate so he can continue his work to get the state back on track.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Baisley, Ravage compete for Colorado Senate 4 seat

Republican Mark Baisley, the former vice chair of Colorado's Republican Party and Colorado House District 39 representative, and Democrat Jeff Ravage want to win the Colorado Senate District 4 seat.

Read full story
Colorado State

CD-4: Buck squares off against challengers McCorkle, McGonigal

Windsor Republican Ken Buck wants the voters in Colorado's 4th Congressional District to send him back to Washington, D.C., for his fifth term. The former Weld County attorney faces Democrat Ike McCorkle and Ryan McGonigal of the American Constitution Party.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Fall cooldown? Seasonal temperatures return to Denver metro

After a record hot summer, the Denver area can expect more moderate temperatures in October. AccuWeather senior meteorologist Paul Pastelok predicts highs in the 70s for the first half of the month with lows in the mid-40s. For the second half of the month, expect highs in the 50s and 60s with lows in the 30s.

Read full story
Colorado State

Colorado ranks No. 6 nationally for psychiatric service dog prescriptions

(Jeremy Bezanger/Unsplash) Since Colorado's one of the most dog-friendly states, it's little surprise it's also one of the top states to provide psychiatric service dog prescriptions.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

More than 20,000 DougCo homes sit in wildfire danger zone

A Mountain View wildland firefighter walks through the smoke and haze in Louisville, Colorado on Dec. 30.Marc Piscotty/Getty Images. As many as 320,000 single-family homes risk wildfire damage in Colorado, including approximately 20,827 houses in Douglas County.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Denver's September sizzle: Record number of 90-degree days forecast

Denver's high temperatures are expected to continue through Friday.Getty Images. (Denver, Colo.) School's back in session, but summer's not ready to let go. The National Weather Service predicts record heat today, with highs in the Denver area in the upper 90s to low 100s.

Read full story
1 comments
Keystone, CO

Young male skiers more likely to die in on-slope collisions

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area in Keystone, Colo.Doug Pensinger/Getty Images. Skiers and snowboarders killed at mountain resorts in the United States are most likely young men who die after collisions.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Colorado snow totals Feb. 16-17: How much did you get?

Drivers make their way on snowy roads on Nov.26, 2019 in Denver, Colorado.Joe Mahoney/Getty Images. A slow-moving storm dumped snow across Colorado starting Wednesday afternoon and continuing early Thursday.

Read full story
10 comments
Boulder County, CO

Female skier dies after crashing into tree at Eldora Mountain

(Boulder County, Colo.) A 77-year-old woman died Tuesday after being found unconscious and not breathing Tuesday afternoon after colliding with a tree at the Eldora Mountain Ski Resort.

Read full story
9 comments
Denver, CO

It’s not too late. Denver and Colorado top lists of best places for seniors to find love

(Denver, Colo.) Just in time for Valentine’s Day, here’s some heartwarming news. Seniorly and AARP want people to know it’s never too late to look for love. And if you live in Denver or elsewhere in Colorado, you might have an easier time finding your soul mate.

Read full story
11 comments
Breckenridge, CO

Snowboarder dies at Breckenridge, 2nd death on slopes this week

Skiers ride a chair lift on opening day at Breckenridge Ski Resort on November 13, 2020.Michael Ciaglo/Getty ImagesNov. 13. (Breckenridge, Colo.) A 48-year-old Centennial man died Tuesday while snowboarding after hitting a tree at Breckenridge Ski Resort.

Read full story
6 comments
Colorado State

Denver Zoo, Pinnacol urge Coloradans to 'walk like a penguin'

A waddle of African penguins at Denver Zoo.(Courtesy Denver Zoo) (Denver, Colo.) Sad but true, humans weren’t built to walk on snow and ice. According to the National Safety Council, falls sent more than 8 million people to the emergency room in 2019. Falling is the nation’s leading cause of nonfatal preventable injuries and the second-leading cause of preventable injury-related deaths.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy