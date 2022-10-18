Douglas County voters' guide

Registered Douglas County voters will receive their ballots the week of Oct. 17.

The county will operate 21 safe, secure ballot drop boxes from Oct. 17 until 7 p.m. on election day, Nov. 8.

Voters can sign up to receive phone, text, or email notifications to track their ballots.

To check your voter registration, register to vote, change your political affiliation or update your mailing address, visit Colorado's secure, statewide voter registration database at GoVoteColorado.gov.

Douglas County Clerk & Recorder

From left: Karen Lindberg Jefferson, Sheri Davis

Karen Lindberg Jefferson, the Democratic candidate for the Douglas County clerk and recorder's office, says the county's voting system is safe and secure.



Sheri Davis, the Republican candidate, recommends that election deniers and others with questions about the vote-counting process become election judges.

Douglas County Commissioner District 1

From left: Abe Laydon, Kari Solberg

Incumbent Abe Laydon says acrimonious arguments will be a thing of the past and argues forming a county health department will be more efficient and cost-effective.

Democrat Kari Solberg says the three Republican county commissioners could avoid "theatrical" infighting by adding two more commissioners to the governing body.

Two controversial topics — red flag laws and school safety — dominate the three-way race for Douglas County sheriff.

Voters will decide whether Republican Darren Weekly, Libertarian Darren Hill, or Independent Michael Phibbs will take the county’s law enforcement job.

Five candidates seek two Castle Rock Town Council seats in the November 8 general election. Mayor Jason Gray is unopposed for reelection.

In District 3, Dean Legatski faces incumbent Kevin Bracken.

In District 5, incumbent Caryn Johnson faces two challengers: Max Brooks and Caryn Ann Harlos.

Parker voters will choose between five candidates for three town council seats: Josh Rivero, Anne Barrington, Cheryl Poage, Brandi Wilks, and Brian Carruthers seek four-year terms.

Voters will decide whether to continue a $16 million annual tax to:

Protect, maintain and add parks, trails, historic resources, open spaces, wildlife habitats, and buffers between communities;

Conserve lands along streams and lakes that also help protect water quality;

Conserve working farms and ranches;

Preserve scenic views and landmarks;

Create and maintain recreational amenities; and

Maintain and conserve historic preservation sites.

Voters in Douglas County, Castle Pines, and Lone Tree will decide identical ballot questions on the Nov. 8 general election that could improve local high-speed internet or broadband service.

As November election ballots arrive in Douglas County mailboxes this week, questions remain about the future property tax impact on home and business owners should voters approve initiative 5A.

The initiative asks for an annual $60 million in taxes to "retain and attract quality teachers and staff" by increasing their 2023 pay and then maintaining those benefits to be more competitive with neighboring districts.

While no one likes to pay more in taxes, Superintendent Erin Kane has said property owners will see an increase of $1 per week per $100K in home value. For a home valued at $500,000, the owner could expect to pay around $260 more next year.

But if property values — and taxes increase — homeowners won't pay more because the $60 million isn't tied to a mill rate.

Sedalia water district tax

Sedalia Water and Sanitation District registered voters will decide whether to approve an $8.37 million bond issue on their Nov. 8 general election ballot. If they defeat the issue, they could have to pay even more to help replace the more than 120-year-old water infrastructure system.

From left: Ken Buck, Ike McCorkle, Ryan McGonigal

Windsor Republican Ken Buck wants the voters in Colorado's 4th Congressional District to send him back to Washington, D.C., for his fifth term. He faces Democrat Ike McCorkle and Ryan McGonigal of the American Constitution Party.

From left: Mark Baisley, Jeff Ravage

Both Republican Mark Baisley, the former vice chair of Colorado's Republican Party and Colorado House District 39 representative, and Democrat Jeff Ravage want to win the Colorado Senate District 4 seat.

From left: Tom Sullivan, Tom Kim

Tom Sullivan, a Centennial Democrat whose son died in the 2012 Aurora theater shooting, seeks Colorado's Senate 27 seat to continue his work to prevent violence and protect victims' and workers' rights.

Tom Kim, a Centennial Republican who works as a turnaround consultant, who previously worked as an attorney and asset manager, wants to cut Colorado regulation of businesses and families.

From left: Kevin Van Winkle, Braeden Miguel

Republican Kevin Van Winkle of Highlands Ranch, a business owner who worked as a policy analyst for the Colorado State Senate Republican caucus, wants to be re-elected to the Colorado Senate so he can continue his work to get the state back on track.

Democrat Braeden Miguel is an innovator, entrepreneur, photographer, and community advocate, who wants to ensure Highlands Ranch residents have a representative dedicated to fighting for their interests by fighting to ensure the community has the resources it needs to thrive.

From left: Brandi Bradley, Eric Brody

Brandi Bradley, a Littleton Republican, believes in the power of small businesses to create jobs and grow the economy. She wants to serve in the Colorado House to keep state government small so more Americans can be successful.

Eric Brody, a Castle Pines Democrat, decided to run for office because he believes in the power of democracy and fair-mindedness. He promises always to put his constituents first, regardless of their political leanings. His priorities include addressing wildfire risk, water scarcity, behavioral health, education, and civil rights.

From left: Robert Marshall, Kurt Huffman

Democrat Robert Marshall, who battled the Douglas County School District over open records, wants to bring that same intensity to the Colorado State House.

He's challenging Republican Kurt Huffman, appointed in June to represent House District 43. Both men live in Highlands Ranch.

From left: Anthony Hartsook, Bob Henry

Republican Anthony Hartsook believes reducing government spending and overreach is critical to meeting the concerns of families and small businesses.

Democrat Bob Henry, however, thinks state government needs to work to protect Colorado's water resources, encourage renewable energy use and development, and improve school funding.

From left: Elizabeth Frizell, Ruby Martinez

Elizabeth Frizell, a former Douglas County Assessor and real estate appraiser, believes she's uniquely qualified to help overhaul Colorado's property tax policy.

Ruby Martinez, a retired psychiatric nursing professor and registered nurse, is passionate about protecting the environment, championing women's rights, and promoting clean, renewable energy.