Frizell, Martinez compete for Colorado House District 45 seat

(Courtesy Ballotpedia)

Elizabeth Frizell, a Republican and former Douglas County Assessor and real estate appraiser, believes she's uniquely qualified to help overhaul Colorado's property tax policy.

Ruby Martinez, a Democrat and retired psychiatric nursing professor and registered nurse, is passionate about protecting the environment, championing women's rights, and promoting clean, renewable energy.

Both women are from Castle Rock and want to serve the residents of Colorado House District seat 45.

From left: Elizabeth Frizell, Ruby Martinez

Elizabeth Frizell

Colorado's leaders must work together to protect water resources, fight crime, and reduce government interference.

Frizell's priorities:

Fight to Protect TABOR (the Tax Payers' Bill of Rights)

Preserve Second Amendment Rights

Support families and communities

Promote choice in education

Fix tax code

Protect local control

Defend small businesses

Ruby Martinez

Martinez vows to be a leader for all people and promises to build trust with constituents. She wants to work to bring constituents together rather than divide them.

Martinez' priorities: