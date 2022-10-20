Frizell, Martinez compete for Colorado House District 45 seat

Elizabeth Frizell, a Republican and former Douglas County Assessor and real estate appraiser, believes she's uniquely qualified to help overhaul Colorado's property tax policy.
Ruby Martinez, a Democrat and retired psychiatric nursing professor and registered nurse, is passionate about protecting the environment, championing women's rights, and promoting clean, renewable energy.
Both women are from Castle Rock and want to serve the residents of Colorado House District seat 45.
Elizabeth Frizell
Colorado's leaders must work together to protect water resources, fight crime, and reduce government interference.
- Fight to Protect TABOR (the Tax Payers' Bill of Rights)
- Preserve Second Amendment Rights
- Support families and communities
- Promote choice in education
- Fix tax code
- Protect local control
- Defend small businesses
Ruby Martinez
Martinez vows to be a leader for all people and promises to build trust with constituents. She wants to work to bring constituents together rather than divide them.
- Sustainable environment: It's imperative to advocate for solutions to the climate crisis to ensure we have clean air, abundant water, and healthy soil for future generations. Aggressively investing in clean energy solutions and tech innovations will generate new jobs.
- Healthy community: Pass legislation to expand healthcare services.
- Public safety: Pair police officers with mental health specialists and ensure they have the necessary technology and training resources.
- Gun safety: Advocate for gun rights while promoting gun safety and responsibility.
- Women's rights: Supports codifying women's reproductive rights.
- Respecting the LGBTQ community: Supports the rights of all people and thinks citizens shouldn't have to live in fear because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.
Comments / 2