Hartsook, Henry battle for House District 44 seat

Sara B. Hansen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IGbKb_0idigazw00
(Courtesy Ballotpedia)

Republican Anthony Hartsook believes reducing government spending and overreach is critical to meeting the concerns of families and small businesses.

Democrat Bob Henry, however, thinks state government needs to work to protect Colorado's water resources, encourage renewable energy use and development, and improve school funding.

Both men are from Parker and want to serve in the Colorado State House.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bzmgj_0idigazw00
From left: Anthony Hartsook, Bob Henry

Anthony Hartsook

Hartsook, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, believes Colorado needs to reduce taxes, fees, and regulations to improve the economy.

He promotes school choice, believes parents should be involved in reviewing the curriculum, and supports funding for public safety.

Hartsook's priorities:

  • Building prosperity: By fighting crime, lowering taxes, reducing bureaucracy and supporting small businesses, and promoting Colorado's critical agriculture, energy production, and tourism industries.
  • Education: Parents know best, children rise to challenges and higher expectations, and a safe learning environment is essential to helping children succeed.
  • Public safety: Support law enforcement to ensure safe communities and schools.
  • Healthcare: Recognize mental and physical health are interconnected, reduce healthcare costs and allow people to buy the coverage they need without unnecessary mandates.
  • Housing: Recognize homeownership is key to building wealth and security, everyone deserves an equal opportunity to achieve the American Dream, and reliable water and sewer services are critical for growth.

Bob Henry

As an environmentalist and believer in science, Henry believes it's time to leave fossil fuels behind and embrace new technology.

He also thinks it's critical to build infrastructure that includes renewable energy and design walkable mixed-use communities. "Sustainability should be top of mind in every decision we make as leaders," he writes on his campaign website.

Henry's priorities:

  • Water: Colorado needs smart-planned communities and should not develop new communities without plans to supply water to new and existing residents. We also need to reexamine how we landscape, collect, store and source our water.
  • Building materials: We need to invest in new and innovative building materials.
  • Improve public education funding: Top to bottom, we need to re-evaluate school funding and take politics out of our school boards.

Published by

Sara is the Denver news manager for NewsBreak. She's held editing roles at The Denver Post, The Des Moines Register, and The Fort Collins Coloradoan.

Denver, CO
