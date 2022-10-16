Sullivan, Kim seek open Colorado State Senate 27 seat

Tom Sullivan, a Centennial Democrat whose son died in the 2012 Aurora theater shooting, seeks Colorado's Senate 27 seat to continue his work to prevent violence and protect victims' and workers' rights.
Tom Kim, a Centennial turnaround consultant, who previously worked as an attorney and asset manager, wants to cut Colorado regulation of businesses and families.
Tom Sullivan
Sullivan, elected to the Colorado House of Representatives in 2018, is a U.S. Air Force veteran and former postal worker who made gun violence prevention his legislative focus and money for education his top spending priority.
- Building a healthy economy for all Coloradans
- Protecting Coloradans from gun violence
- Investing in K-12 and higher education
- Caring for veterans
- Protecting access to reproductive healthcare services
- Lowering healthcare and housing costs
- Protecting the environment and Colorado way of life
- Transforming Colorado's behavioral health care system
Tom Kim
Kim's spent more than 30 years as a business restructuring expert. After working as a bankruptcy attorney, he started a consulting firm focused on restructuring businesses.
If elected, Kim's top legislative goals include making Colorado a friendlier place for businesses and families by reducing state government regulation, keeping public safety a top priority, and supporting parental involvement in their children's education.
- Foster a strong economy by reducing regulation
- Support effective education by supporting parental involvement and school choice and ensuring taxpayer dollars reach the classroom
- Promote safe communities by recalibrating first-responder resources and restoring common interest in maintaining safety and security for all
