Sullivan, Kim seek open Colorado State Senate 27 seat

(Courtesy Ballotpedia)

Tom Sullivan, a Centennial Democrat whose son died in the 2012 Aurora theater shooting, seeks Colorado's Senate 27 seat to continue his work to prevent violence and protect victims' and workers' rights.

Tom Kim, a Centennial turnaround consultant, who previously worked as an attorney and asset manager, wants to cut Colorado regulation of businesses and families.

From left: Tom Sullivan, Tom Kim

Tom Sullivan

Sullivan, elected to the Colorado House of Representatives in 2018, is a U.S. Air Force veteran and former postal worker who made gun violence prevention his legislative focus and money for education his top spending priority.

His legislative priorities:

Building a healthy economy for all Coloradans

Protecting Coloradans from gun violence

Investing in K-12 and higher education

Caring for veterans

Protecting access to reproductive healthcare services

Lowering healthcare and housing costs

Protecting the environment and Colorado way of life

Transforming Colorado's behavioral health care system

Tom Kim

Kim's spent more than 30 years as a business restructuring expert. After working as a bankruptcy attorney, he started a consulting firm focused on restructuring businesses.

If elected, Kim's top legislative goals include making Colorado a friendlier place for businesses and families by reducing state government regulation, keeping public safety a top priority, and supporting parental involvement in their children's education.

Kim's legislative priorities: