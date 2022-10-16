Van Winkle faces challenge from Miguel for Senate 30 seat

(Courtesy Ballotpedia)

Republican Kevin Van Winkle of Highlands Ranch, a business owner who worked as a policy analyst for the Colorado State Senate Republican caucus, wants to be re-elected to the Colorado Senate so he can continue his work to get the state back on track.

Democrat Braeden Miguel is an innovator, entrepreneur, photographer, and community advocate, who wants to ensure Highlands Ranch residents have a representative dedicated to fighting for their interests by fighting to ensure the community has the resources it needs to thrive.

From left: Kevin Van Winkle, Braeden Miguel

Kevin Van Winkle

Before being selected to serve in the Senate, Van Winkle spent eight years representing House District 43, where he was the assistant minority leader, a ranking member of the house finance committee, and a member of the house business affairs and labor committee.

He also earned "A" ratings from the Principles of Liberty Colorado and the National Rifle Association.

Van Winkles' priorities:

Opposes job-killing tax and fee increases and wants to rollback burdensome and unnecessary business regulations

Believes parents know the educational needs of their children and want to empower them with the ability to choose the most effective education for their children.

Believes in election integrity and preventing voter fraud

Believes it is imperative to develop the next generation of energy while continuing to use Colorado's abundant resources safely

Supports common-sense healthcare reforms that will lower costs and promote quality while preserving choice

Supports higher education by working to stop and reverse the dangerous cycle of tuition and fee increases

Wants to reduce living costs by eliminating burdensome regulations

Supports religious freedom and wants to prohibit the government from forcing speech, religious or artistic acts that violate a person's religious beliefs

Supports the Second Amendment

Opposes abortion

Wants Colorado to use the Tenth Amendment to push back against federal overreach

Supports transportation spending

Braeden Miguel

After college, Miguel started his own companies in education and STEAM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Art, and Math) learning.

While working to improve students' problem-solving skills, he started volunteering with organizations that promote environmental policy while fighting money in politics before becoming involved with the Democratic Party.

Miguel's priorities: