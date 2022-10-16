Van Winkle faces challenge from Miguel for Senate 30 seat

Republican Kevin Van Winkle of Highlands Ranch, a business owner who worked as a policy analyst for the Colorado State Senate Republican caucus, wants to be re-elected to the Colorado Senate so he can continue his work to get the state back on track.
Democrat Braeden Miguel is an innovator, entrepreneur, photographer, and community advocate, who wants to ensure Highlands Ranch residents have a representative dedicated to fighting for their interests by fighting to ensure the community has the resources it needs to thrive.
Kevin Van Winkle
Before being selected to serve in the Senate, Van Winkle spent eight years representing House District 43, where he was the assistant minority leader, a ranking member of the house finance committee, and a member of the house business affairs and labor committee.
He also earned "A" ratings from the Principles of Liberty Colorado and the National Rifle Association.
- Opposes job-killing tax and fee increases and wants to rollback burdensome and unnecessary business regulations
- Believes parents know the educational needs of their children and want to empower them with the ability to choose the most effective education for their children.
- Believes in election integrity and preventing voter fraud
- Believes it is imperative to develop the next generation of energy while continuing to use Colorado's abundant resources safely
- Supports common-sense healthcare reforms that will lower costs and promote quality while preserving choice
- Supports higher education by working to stop and reverse the dangerous cycle of tuition and fee increases
- Wants to reduce living costs by eliminating burdensome regulations
- Supports religious freedom and wants to prohibit the government from forcing speech, religious or artistic acts that violate a person's religious beliefs
- Supports the Second Amendment
- Opposes abortion
- Wants Colorado to use the Tenth Amendment to push back against federal overreach
- Supports transportation spending
Braeden Miguel
After college, Miguel started his own companies in education and STEAM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Art, and Math) learning.
While working to improve students' problem-solving skills, he started volunteering with organizations that promote environmental policy while fighting money in politics before becoming involved with the Democratic Party.
- Improve mental health services for children by passing a bill investing in mental health counseling and training
- Create a water and agricultural plan that best uses Western drought funds to protect water and soil resources
- Help lead a conversation on how the energy and infrastructure money can be laid out and invested into Colorado and its future
