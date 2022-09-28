Colorado ranks No. 6 nationally for psychiatric service dog prescriptions

Sara B. Hansen

(Jeremy Bezanger/Unsplash)

Since Colorado's one of the most dog-friendly states, it's little surprise it's also one of the top states to provide psychiatric service dog prescriptions.

Veterans and others in many of the nation's most populous states turn to psychiatric service dogs to help cope with the challenges of daily life.

California, New York, Florida, and Texas are among the top 10 states for psychiatric service dogs. Colorado ranks sixth, according to Veterinarians.org. The states:

  • California
  • New York
  • Florida
  • Virginia
  • Texas
  • Colorado
  • New Jersey
  • Massachusetts
  • Washington
  • Illinois.

Seven of the 10 states with the highest number of veterans are also among the states with the most service dogs.

Service dogs provide help

September is National Service Dog Month, making it an ideal time to learn more about these animals and their vital role.

Telehealth platforms like CertaPet work to make service dogs more accessible to those who need them most.

To help accomplish that, it became one of the first organizations to offer psychiatric service dog consultations online, and thousands of Americans in need were able to receive a prescription without having to wait months or even years.

Prairie Conlon, LMHP, the world's leading expert on emotional support animals and Clinical Director of CertaPet, explains that more people seek natural ways to improve their wellbeing.

"Animal assisted interventions and therapy are emerging as an incredibly effective resource," she says.

Seeking alternative therapy

And Coloradans are open to alternative therapy forms like emotional support animals.

"We find many of our clients are qualified for medication, but want to try other things first," Conlon says.

According to a Harvard Medical School report, interactions with dogs calm people, lower cortisol levels and increase oxytocin levels.

The report found that dogs also decrease the risk of cardiovascular disease, support healthy blood pressure, and even lower the risk of early death by 24%.

Psychiatric service dogs receive specialized training to perform tasks related to their handler's emotional or mental disability.

For example, a person with PTSD might have a dog trained to wake them during a night terror.

Psychiatric service dogs can provide many benefits to those with mental illness.

Dogs offer tactile stimulation to those dealing with anxiety or depression, provide grounding during catatonic behavior, medical alerts to the beginning stages of a medical episode, and even interruptions to repetitive or compulsive behaviors such as self-harm.

Service dog shortages

Due to the limited supply of trained dogs, it can be challenging to acquire a service dog. Service dog organizations typically train each dog for $20,000-$50,000, which means there are only a limited number of dogs available for placement each year, which leads to years-long waiting lists.

Under the Americans with Disabilities Act and the U.S. Department of Transportation, individuals can train their psychiatric service dog (instead of applying for a specially trained dog through a traditional organization).

Some veterans train their own after adopting the dogs from local shelters.

This option is often a good choice for those who don't want to wait months or even years for a dog.

Because there are no uniform training requirements for psychiatric service dogs, CertaPet plans to roll out a comprehensive training program to help people train their dogs.

