More than 20,000 DougCo homes sit in wildfire danger zone

Sara B. Hansen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0adxJD_0hx1ufxg00
A Mountain View wildland firefighter walks through the smoke and haze in Louisville, Colorado on Dec. 30.Marc Piscotty/Getty Images

As many as 320,000 single-family homes risk wildfire damage in Colorado, including approximately 20,827 houses in Douglas County.

Many homes along Colorado's Front Range are vulnerable to wildfires.

Tom Larsen, senior director of insurance solutions at CoreLogic, told The Denver Post the large number of homes in the wildland interface makes the area susceptible to wildfires.

Douglas County has the fifth highest number of homes with wildfire damage risk of any Colorado county.

El Paso County has the most significant number of at-risk single-family homes, with 38,560 units. Eagle County is next with 24,048 homes at risk, followed by Jefferson County with 23,164 homes and La Plata County with 21,637 homes.

Based on State Demography Office statistics on housing units, close to three out of four homes in La Plata and Eagle counties face the possibility of being destroyed by a wildfire. About one of every 10 homes in Jefferson County is at risk.

In Douglas and El Paso counties, a wildfire could damage approximately three out of 20 homes.

Although Boulder County didn't make the top five list in Colorado for wildfire damage, residents lost more than 1,000 homes worth around $500 million at the end of last year. El Paso County lost nearly 350 homes in the Waldo Canyon fire in June 2012.

According to CoreLogic, wildfires have burned 6.8 million acres annually during the past decade.

More homes built in risky areas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27YI2C_0hx1ufxg00
In this aerial view, burned homes sit in a neighborhood decimated by the Marshall Fire, the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history.(Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

The number of homes built in Colorado's wildland-urban interface has increased significantly since 1990.

Some of the fastest growth has happened along the Front Range, where large, high-severity fires are becoming more common.

Nearly 3 million people, or half of Colorado's 2017 population, lived in the wildland-urban interface, the Colorado State Forest Service says.

"The more homes we have in the wildlands, the more people we have to protect, more people that need to be evacuated. It becomes more of a challenge," Miranda H. Mockrin, a United States Forest Service research scientist, told The New York Times.

Much of the growth is due to fires burning ever-larger amounts of territory. However, building more homes in wildfire-prone areas caused about one-quarter of the increased danger.

Molly Mowery, executive director of the Community Wildfire Planning Center, a Denver-based nonprofit, told The New York Times, "it's a non-starter to say you shouldn't live anywhere there's a risk."

Instead, focusing on protecting homes and neighborhoods is more productive by reducing wildfire risk.

Homeowners can reduce wildfire risk by clearing brush and debris around their property, creating defensible space, and hardening their homes against embers and other wildfire threats.

Redfin publishes climate-risk data

As wildfires become more common and destructive, home buyers consider climate risk when deciding.

However, for some, other factors like affordability and location take precedence. Redfin.com now publishes climate-risk data for nearly every U.S. home to help people make more informed decisions.

Despite the risk, fire-prone homes sell quickly. According to Redfin, the typical high-risk home sold in 16 days in April, compared with 20 days for the typical low-risk home.

Proposed wildfire-area building regulations

The Colorado Fire Commission has endorsed a new plan that would adopt sweeping statewide regulations on development in wildfire-prone areas, Colorado Public Radio reported.

The commission voted on April 12 to approve the proposal to create a wildfire code board to oversee the building and land-use standards for areas in the wildland-urban interface.

If enacted, the Wildland-Urban Interface Code Board would have significant authority over construction, remodels, and land development in many of Colorado's most populated areas. That could help reduce wildfire risk in these areas and protect people and property from this growing threat.

Wildfires are unfortunately common in Colorado. However, experts say climate change has resulted in higher temperatures worsening the fire season. A wet spring also created more vegetation that turned into dried brush. This brush then fueled the state's most destructive wildfire.

Fires are a regular occurrence in the plains ecosystem of Boulder County, as grass and shrubs produce a lot of dry fuel that can easily ignite by lightning or, more commonly, human-caused combustion, said Michael Kerwin, director of environmental science and geology programs at the University of Denver.

Although he doesn't think blazes as destructive as the Marshall Fire will become common, Kerwin isn't optimistic residents can prevent suburban wildfires as warmer and drier conditions become more prevalent.

Published by

Sara is the Denver news manager for NewsBreak. She's held editing roles at The Denver Post, The Des Moines Register, and The Fort Collins Coloradoan.

Denver, CO
