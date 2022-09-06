Denver's September sizzle: Record number of 90-degree days forecast

Denver's high temperatures are expected to continue through Friday. Getty Images

By Sara B. Hansen / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) School's back in session, but summer's not ready to let go.

The National Weather Service predicts record heat today, with highs in the Denver area in the upper 90s to low 100s.

The weather service encourages people to stay hydrated and possibly avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

The hot and dry weather also causes elevated wildfire risk.

The heat wave is expected to continue through Thursday, with a chance for cooler temperatures Friday and Saturday.

Record number of 90-degree days?

Denver's September record for 90-degree days is nine. The city is expected to have seven by the end of the week, 9News reports.

This week's forecast predicts breaking three all-time heat records, and Denver might record its latest 100-degree temperature.

With temperatures expected to soar into the 90s this week, a handful of Denver Public Schools will release students early to avoid hot classrooms.

McAuliffe International: Sept. 6-9

Denison Montessori: Sept. 6

Godsman Elementary: Sept. 6

Skinner Middle School: Sept. 7

Weekend cooldown?

The weather service predicts that a cold front will bring cooler temperatures and even some Saturday showers with highs in the 60s.

But don't get too comfortable.

However, that shot of fall-like weather will be short-lived as the heat is expected to return next week.