Denver snowboarder dies after hitting tree near Aspen

Skiers hike up the ridge line of 12,393 ft. Highland Peak above Highland Bowl far left on March 17, 2017 in Aspen, Colorado. Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images

By Sara B. Hansen / NewsBreak Denver

(Aspen, Colo.) A 42-year-old Denver man died Wednesday afternoon after striking a tree while snowboarding on the Aspen Highlands Ski Area in Highlands Bowl.

The Pitkin County Coroner's office identified the snowboarder as Trevor Crandall of Denver.

The Aspen Highlands Ski Company notified the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office about the crash around 3:05 p.m. Wednesday.

Crandall was with a friend, who found him unconscious. The Ski Patrol was alerted and began resuscitation, but their efforts were unsuccessful. Crandall was pronounced dead at the scene.

Although no one witnessed the crash, rescuers surmised Crandall collided with a tree.

Third death of 2021-2022 ski season

Crandall's death is the third reported this season.

Two men died in one week at the Eldora Ski Area.

On Nov. 30, a 70-year-old Boulder skier died after colliding with a snowboarder on the "Windmill" ski run. The sheriff's office said the snowboarder, a Wellington man, was treated for injuries.

The Colorado Sun reported Ron LeMaster, a popular ski instructor and coach died in the Nov. 30 crash. His death is believed to be the first reported for the 2020-2021 Colorado ski season.

On Dec. 7, Eldora ski patrol members found a man lying on the ground in the trees along the "Hot Dog Alley" ski area. He was alone and unconscious, and the ski patrol believed he collided with a tree.

The ski patrol began first aid and CPR, but their resuscitative efforts were unsuccessful.

Twelve people died on Colorado slopes during the 2020-2021 ski season.