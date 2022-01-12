Denver, CO

Thousands of King Soopers workers go on strike in metro Denver

Sara B. Hansen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sushh_0djhOp1V00
King Soopers grocery store workers walk the picket line as they strike at more than 70 stores across the Denver metro area on Jan. 12.Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

By Sara B. Hansen / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) King Soopers plans to keep its stores in the metro Denver area open despite a strike by grocery store workers.

The strike, which is expected to last three weeks, started early Wednesday morning, a day after United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 rejected King Soopers' latest contract offer.

Unfair labor practices

Both sides accuse the other of unfair labor practices.

In late December, the union filed a federal lawsuit against King Soopers, accusing the company of unfair labor practices.

King Soopers filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board Tuesday accusing the union of the same thing, the Denver Post reports.

"Local 7 is putting politics before people and preventing us from putting more money in our associates' pockets," said Joe Kelley, president of King Soopers and City Market, in a news release.

But the union says King Soopers experiences record profits while paying workers low wages.

"Grocery workers ensure that our communities have access to food, but they cannot even afford to feed their own families," said Kim Cordova, President of UFCW Local 7 and Vice President of UFCW International, which represents approximately 17,000 workers, in a statement.

"King Soopers has chosen to enrich its bottom line instead of protecting workers who have risked their lives on the front lines."

Workers’ demands

The union wants King Soopers to pay higher wages, protect workers from crime, including store robberies, and provide stronger health protections as the pandemic continues and more sick time.

If workers ratify the contract, the company offers $170 million in wage increases and bonuses for all employees.

Workers plan to strike until Feb. 2.

Stores remain open

In the meantime, King Soopers is advertising for temporary workers and plans to keep its stores open.

Kelley said Cordova is keeping union members from voting on the company's offer.

"It's time for Kim Cordova to put our associates, her members, first instead of denying them the opportunity to vote on this unprecedented investment," Kelley said.

"Creating more disruption for our associates, their families, and Coloradans rather than negotiating for a peaceful resolution is irresponsible and undemocratic."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# King Soopers# UCFW Local 7# Grocery store strike

Comments / 39

Published by

Sara is the Denver news manager for NewsBreak. She's held editing roles at The Denver Post, The Des Moines Register, and The Fort Collins Coloradoan.

Denver, CO
403 followers

More from Sara B. Hansen

Denver, CO

Colorado puppies take the field in 2022 Puppy Bowl

No matter which team scores the most touchdowns, the 100 puppies from 67 shelters and rescues in 33 states are the real winners at Puppy Bowl XVIII. And four of those superstars came from Lifeline Puppy Rescue in Brighton. Two pairs of siblings competed.

Read full story
Colorado State

Colorado troopers want men to start wearing their seatbelts

(Courtesy Colorado State Patrol) (Statewide) Colorado drivers fall below the national average for seatbelt use, and men are less likely than women to buckle up. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says seatbelts reduce the risk of injury or death in a crash by 50%.

Read full story
15 comments
Summit County, CO

2 snowshoers, dog die in Colorado avalanche

Two people and a dog died Saturday in an avalanche near Hoosier Pass in Summit County.(Courtesy CAIC) (Summit County, Colo.) A pair of snowshoers and a dog died Saturday after being caught in an avalanche near Hoosier Pass in Summit County.

Read full story
29 comments
Boulder County, CO

Boulder County fire victims face challenge finding temporary housing

A burned vehicle sits in a Louisville neighborhood decimated by the Marshall Fire.Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images. (Boulder County, Colo.) Residents displaced by the Marshall Fire will need to get creative to find temporary housing.

Read full story
10 comments
Colorado State

“New Year’s Miracle”: No fatalities in Colorado fire that destroys up to 1,000 homes

Firefighters work to extinguish flames in Louisville, Colo., on Dec. 31.Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images. (Boulder County) Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said “it’s unbelievable we don’t have a list of 100 missing persons,” during a Friday morning news conference to discuss wind-whipped wildfires that devastated the county Thursday.

Read full story
22 comments
Colorado State

Wind-whipped Colorado wildfires burn more than 600 homes, displace thousands

A Mountain View wildland firefighter walks through the smoke and haze in Louisville, Colorado on Dec. 30.Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images. (Boulder County, Colo.) Winds up to 100 mph drove wildfires east from Boulder Thursday, burning more than 600 homes and an undetermined more of businesses. Evacuations displaced more than 30,000 people in Superior, Louisville, and Boulder County.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Gunman in fatal Denver rampage targeted connections in tattoo community

Joey Black, right, owner of Lucky Tattoo and Body Piercings gets a hug from a friend outside of his shop on Dec. 29 in Lakewood, Colorado.Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post.

Read full story
6 comments
Lakewood, CO

Lakewood police commend ‘brave’ agent who ended shooting rampage

Lakewood Police Agent Ashley Ferris(Courtesy Lakewood Police Department) (Lakewood, Colo.) Despite a gunshot wound to the abdomen that threw her to the ground, Lakewood Police Agent Ashley Ferris was able to fire the fatal shot that stopped a gunman’s rampage through Denver and Lakewood.

Read full story
9 comments
Denver, CO

Inside the 47-minute Denver shooting rampage that left 5 dead

(Denver, Colo.) A shooter dressed in tactical gear targeted and shot victims at two tattoo shops, an apartment complex, and a hotel during an hour-long rampage that spanned Denver and Lakewood before dying in a shootout with a Lakewood police officer.

Read full story
19 comments
Lakewood, CO

Relatives identify 2 Denver shooting spree victims

Denver police investigate at Sol Tribe tattoo shop where two women were killed and a man was injured.Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Imagesinvestigated. (Denver, Colo.) The family of Alicia Cardenas, owner of Sol Tribe Custom Tattoo and Body Piercing in Denver, confirmed to the Denver Post that she died in a shooting spree that police say started in Denver and ended in Lakewood.

Read full story
3 comments
Colorado State

Colorado drivers hit crash response vehicles 6x in 3 days

(Courtesy Colorado State Patrol) (COLORADO) Despite Colorado's Slow Down Move Over Law, six drivers struck crash responder vehicles from Dec. 25 through Dec. 27 on Interstate 70.

Read full story
23 comments
Denver, CO

Denver prepares to add housing to 3 major shopping malls

The Cherry Creek West project plans to transform 13 acres of parking lot into a world-class community.(Courtesy Cherry Creek West) (Denver, Colo.) With three shopping destinations poised to undergo significant renovations to add housing and reduce retail space, the Denver metro is part of a national trend to convert traditional shopping centers into multi-use properties.

Read full story
25 comments
Colorado State

Colorado troopers warn drivers to stay off Santa’s naughty list

(Courtesy Colorado State Patrol) (Denver, Colo.) Colorado State Troopers want you to stay focused on driving every time you get behind the wheel during this holiday season. Colorado is on track to record the highest number of fatalities in 15 years despite enforcement efforts.

Read full story
5 comments
Colorado State

Colorado Springs boy who beat cancer surprised with real-life Candy Land

(Denver, Colo.) Denver-based Sugarwish teamed up this month with Make-A-Wish to create a Candy Land-themed backyard playground for a 3-year-old Colorado Springs boy. Michael, who recently beat stage four kidney cancer, can't go to the playground due to his delicate immune system.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

Colorado’s Outward Hound works to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

(Centennial, Colo.) Outward Hound reduced its CO2 emissions by nearly 240,000 metric tons after joining Walmart's Project Gigaton in 2020. Walmart's project works to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 1 billion metric tons or one gigaton by 2030.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Colorado launches holiday effort to keep impaired drivers off the road

(Courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation) (Denver, Colo.) Colorado law enforcement agencies want to protect people from impaired drivers during the holiday season. As of Dec. 1, 620 people have died on Colorado roads, with 221 or 36% of them dying in crashes with impaired drivers.

Read full story
3 comments
Colorado State

Colorado State Patrol adds explosive-detection dogs

Troopers Crystal Crenshaw and Rob Hampton pose with new explosive detection dogs Scout and Oly at the Colorado State Capitol.(Courtesy Colorado State Patrol) (Denver, Colo.) The Colorado State Patrol takes guarding the State Capitol seriously.

Read full story
Colorado State

Click it: CDOT wants Colorado drivers to buckle up this winter

(Courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation) (Denver, Colo.) With snow in the forecast and skiing or holiday trips on the horizon, now's the time to remember to use your seat belt.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy