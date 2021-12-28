Lakewood, CO

Relatives identify 2 Denver shooting spree victims

Sara B. Hansen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k7xh6_0dXjWN2x00
Denver police investigate at Sol Tribe tattoo shop where two women were killed and a man was injured.Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images
investigated

By Sara B. Hansen / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) The family of Alicia Cardenas, owner of Sol Tribe Custom Tattoo and Body Piercing in Denver, confirmed to the Denver Post that she died in a shooting spree that police say started in Denver and ended in Lakewood.

The victim's brother notified their father, Alfredo, about the shooting.

Alicia Cardenas, 44, had a 12-year-old child, her stepmother Carol King told the Post.

"She was greatly involved in the Mesoamerican traditions and dances," Alfredo Cardenas told The Denver Post. "She was part of the community — drummers, dancers, ceremonies. She was well loved. She was a real go-getter, a real dynamo, a leader. She kind of set the pace for upscale tattoo shops. She was respected by the tattoo community and other communities."

Denver7 reports the other people shot at Sol Tribe were a husband and wife. The artist, who is hospitalized, has not been named. His wife, Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado, died Monday night. A verified GoFundMe account is collecting donations to help the family pay for funeral costs, medical bills and support the couple's son.

The name of the shooter and the other victims have not been released.

Investigation continues

Investigators from Denver, Lakewood, and the Jefferson County Critical Incident Team worked Tuesday to uncover the motive for the deadly shooting spree Monday night that left four people dead and three injured, including a Lakewood police officer.

The shooter also died in a confrontation with Lakewood police. But it is unclear if Lakewood police killed the suspect, department spokesman John Romero said Monday night during a police briefing.

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said officers believe one person was responsible for the shooting spree.

"We believe this individual was responsible for this very violent series of events that took place in the Denver-metro area," Pazen said.

Video shows shooter at second tattoo shop

A 50-second surveillance video from a nearby liquor store shows the shooter spent 10 seconds inside a Lakewood tattoo parlor where one person died Monday night, the Denver Post reports.

In and Out Liquor video shows the shooter getting out of a dark-colored van and carrying a gun into Lucky Thirteen Tattoo, 1550 Kipling Street in Lakewood. The man is inside Lucky Thirteen for 10 seconds before returning to the van and racing out of the parking lot.

Shooting timeline

Sol Tribe tattoo shop at First Street and Broadway in Denver: Shooter kills two adult women and injures an adult man in a shooting at approximately 5 p.m.

12th and Williams streets in Denver: Shooter kills a man.

Sixth Avenue and Cherokee Street in Denver: Shooter fires a gun, but no injuries were reported.

8th Avenue and Zuni Street: Shooter and Denver police officers exchange gunfire after officers try to stop the shooter's vehicle. The police vehicle is disabled, and the shooter flees into Lakewood.

Lucky Thirteen Tattoo, 1550 Kipling St. in Lakewood: Shooter kills one person about 6 p.m.

Near Belmar district in Lakewood: Lakewood police spot shooter's vehicle. The shooter then fires at Lakewood officers, who shoot back. The suspect then flees on foot and menaces people at two businesses, including the Hyatt Hotel.

Hyatt Hotel at 7310 W. Alaska Drive in Lakewood: Suspect shoots and injures clerk.

Outside the Hyatt Hotel: A Lakewood officer confronts the shooter and is shot and injured. As of Monday night, the officer was in surgery. Police released no new information about his condition on Tuesday. The suspect then dies during an exchange of gunfire with Lakewood police.

Sara is the Denver news manager for NewsBreak. She's held editing roles at The Denver Post, The Des Moines Register, and The Fort Collins Coloradoan.

Denver, CO
