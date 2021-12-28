Denver, Lakewood police work to determine motive for fatal shooting spree

By Sara B. Hansen / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Investigators from Denver, Lakewood, and the Jefferson County Critical Incident Team are working today to uncover the motive for a deadly shooting spree Monday night that left five people dead and three injured, including a Lakewood police officer.

Neither Denver nor Lakewood police departments have released any new information on Tuesday.

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen and Lakewood Police Department spokesman John Romero held a media briefing on Monday night. They provided a timeline for the alleged shooter's violent actions that started in Denver and spread into Lakewood.

“We believe this individual was responsible for this very violent series of events that took place in the Denver-metro area,” Pazen said.

Sol Tribe tattoo shop at First Street and Broadway in Denver: Shooter kills two adult women and injures an adult man in a shooting at approximately 5 p.m.

12th and Williams streets in Denver: Shooter kills a man.

Sixth Avenue and Cherokee Street in Denver: Shooter fires a gun, but no injuries were reported.

8th Avenue and Zuni Street: Shooter and Denver police officers exchange gunfire after officers try to stop the shooter's vehicle. The police vehicle is disabled, and the shooter flees into Lakewood.

1500 block of Kipling Street in Lakewood: Shooter killed one person at a business near the Kipling and West Colfax Avenue intersection about 6 p.m.

Near Belmar district in Lakewood: Lakewood police spot shooter's vehicle. The shooter then fired at Lakewood officers, who shot back. The suspect then fled on foot and menaced people at two businesses, including the Hyatt Hotel.

Hyatt Hotel at 7310 W. Alaska Drive in Lakewood: Suspect shoots and injures clerk.

Outside the Hyatt Hotel: A Lakewood officer confronts the shooter and is shot and injured. As of Monday night, the officer was in surgery. No new information about his condition has been released so far Tuesday. The exchange of gunfire between the suspect and police continues. Lakewood police couldn't say whether or not Lakewood police killed the suspect.