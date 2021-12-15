Centennial, CO

Colorado’s Outward Hound works to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Sara B. Hansen

(Courtesy Outward Hound)

By Sara B. Hansen / NewsBreak Denver

(Centennial, Colo.) Outward Hound reduced its CO2 emissions by nearly 240,000 metric tons after joining Walmart's Project Gigaton in 2020.

Walmart's project works to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 1 billion metric tons or one gigaton by 2030.

Outward Hound creates, manufactures, and distributes toys, games, gear, and feeders for dogs and cats. The company's brands include Outward Hound, Planet Dog, Petstages, Wholesome Pride Pet Treats, Best Friends by Sheri, and Nina Ottosson puzzle toys.

Switching to reusable packaging allows Outward Hound to reduce CO2 emissions by up to 60% by eliminating the need to recycle or remanufacture single-use packaging.

"We are constantly looking for new ways to 'Raise the Woof' at Outward Hound, which includes reducing our carbon footprint. Joining Walmart's Project Gigaton was a no-brainer," says Michael Black, Outward Hound CEO.

"We see these initiatives as a key part of fulfilling our mission to deliver happiness to pets and their families by providing them with an alternative sustainable choice when they purchase pet products."

Helping the environment

(Courtesy Outward Hound)

The company's emission reduction is equivalent to:

  • Greenhouse gas emissions from 52,157 passenger vehicles driven for one year
  • Greenhouse gas emissions from 602,727,679 miles driven by an average passenger vehicle
  • CO2 emissions from 26,986,047 gallons of gasoline consumed
  • CO2 emissions from 43,562 homes' electricity use for one year
  • CO2 emissions from 9,803,976 propane cylinders used for home barbeques

To reduce emissions, Outward Hound:

  • Produced 1,000 tons of recyclable packaging
  • Used 34 tons of recycled material in packaging
  • Used 63,290 tons of recycled materials in product design

The company also has reached 62% of its goal to implement consumer-friendly recycling labels on 75% of its paper-based packaging by 2025.

Sara is the Denver news manager for NewsBreak. She's held editing roles at The Denver Post, The Des Moines Register, and The Fort Collins Coloradoan.

