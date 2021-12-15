Denver, CO

Colorado launches holiday effort to keep impaired drivers off the road

Sara B. Hansen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H3dme_0dNh1RXZ00
(Courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation)

By Sara B. Hansen / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Colorado law enforcement agencies want to protect people from impaired drivers during the holiday season.

As of Dec. 1, 620 people have died on Colorado roads, with 221 or 36% of them dying in crashes with impaired drivers.

The counties with the highest fatalities:

  • Denver
  • Adams
  • Arapahoe
  • Jefferson
  • El Paso
  • Weld

December is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, and Colorado officials ask drivers never to drive while under the influence of alcohol, cannabis, or prescription drugs.

On Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol, and local law enforcement agencies launched the Heat Is On Holiday Parties DUI enforcement period. During the enforcement period, which runs through Dec. 29, drivers may see more officers on patrol and sobriety checkpoints.

Take an Uber or Lyft

CDOT’s “Ultimate Party Host” campaign offered $10,000 in Uber ride credits to help keep impaired drivers off the road. Six hundred drivers snapped up the credits that they must use this month.

CDOT will offer 200 additional Uber credits Friday at Denver’s Argonaut Wine and Liquor for in-store customers.

The American Automobile Association will partner with Lyft to offer its Tow-to Go program, a last-resort safety net. The free service will transport impaired drivers and tow their vehicles to a safer location within a 10-mile radius. The program, which keeps drivers’ names confidential, is available from Dec. 24 through Jan. 3

“The holidays are a time for joyful memories with our friends, families, and communities, not mournful ones,” said Col. Matthew Packard, Colorado State Patrol chief.

“With all the options available, driving impaired should be a 'thing of the past.' So for those unwilling to do the right thing and make a plan before the party begins, our enforcement periods are intended as a holiday gift: to help prevent unnecessary tragedy caused by you on the road.”

DUI arrests

Last year during the holiday DUI enforcement, Colorado agencies arrested 394 impaired drivers.

So far, in 2021, 15,040 drivers have been arrested for driving under the influence. On average, Colorado arrests 20,000 drivers annually for driving while impaired. That’s an average of 55 DUIs daily.

“Impaired driving continues to threaten the safety of everyone on Colorado roads,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk.

“We want everyone to travel safely so they can celebrate the holidays with their loved ones. Sober driving is the responsibility of everyone that gets behind the wheel.”

Holiday arrests

During the Thanksgiving Week enforcement period, 86 agencies made 155 arrests.

The New Year’s Eve Weekend enforcement period runs from Dec. 30 to Jan. 2.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
SafetyDUIColorado highwaysColorado

Comments / 3

Published by

Sara is the Denver news manager for NewsBreak. She's held editing roles at The Denver Post, The Des Moines Register, and The Fort Collins Coloradoan.

Denver, CO
58 followers

More from Sara B. Hansen

Colorado State

Colorado’s Outward Hound works to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

(Centennial, Colo.) Outward Hound reduced its CO2 emissions by nearly 240,000 metric tons after joining Walmart's Project Gigaton in 2020. Walmart's project works to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 1 billion metric tons or one gigaton by 2030.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Colorado State Patrol adds explosive-detection dogs

Troopers Crystal Crenshaw and Rob Hampton pose with new explosive detection dogs Scout and Oly at the Colorado State Capitol.(Courtesy Colorado State Patrol) (Denver, Colo.) The Colorado State Patrol takes guarding the State Capitol seriously.

Read full story
Colorado State

Click it: CDOT wants Colorado drivers to buckle up this winter

(Courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation) (Denver, Colo.) With snow in the forecast and skiing or holiday trips on the horizon, now's the time to remember to use your seat belt.

Read full story
Boulder County, CO

Second skier dies at Eldora Ski Area in a week

(Boulder County, Colo.) For the second time in a week, a skier has died at Eldora Ski Area. On Tuesday, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office reports that a 60-year-old man from Nederland died after apparently colliding with a tree.

Read full story
11 comments
Denver, CO

Denver worst city for delivery thefts thanks to porch pirates

(Denver, Colo.) Denver loves to boast when it’s named to lists of best, healthiest, or most fit cities. But no one wants to brag about dethroning San Francisco to become the worst city in the U.S. for delivery thefts.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Denver company converts 90,000 used socks into dog beds

(DENVER, Colo.) Smartwool won't replace your lost sock if dryer gremlins take it. But the company will do the next best thing, turn that orphan sock into a dog bed. The Denver-based apparel company will celebrate National Sock Day (Dec. 4) by launching its new K9 Camp Cushion made using recycled sock shreddings to keep more than 12,000 pounds of discarded material from landfills.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy