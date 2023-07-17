A&W, Keurig Dr. Pepper settle a class action lawsuit; see if you are eligible for part of the 15 million settlement.




Photo byLUKE SHARRETT / BLOOMBERG VIA GETTY IMAGES

A class action lawsuit has been filed that claims A&W concentrate company, and Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc misled consumers. The case was filed in February 2019 when the plaintiff Lashawn Sharpe challenged the company's claims on the label.

As the labeling stated, ¨Made with aged vanilla, ¨ misled consumers, as the vanilla taste was made by artificial flavoring. However, A&W denies these claims stating:

“the labeling of the Products was truthful and non-misleading, and purchasers did not pay a ‘premium’ for the Products as a result of any misrepresentations.

Yet the company has agreed to pay $15 million to settle the class action lawsuit. The settlement has been preliminarily approved by U.S. District Court Judge Brian M. Cogan on June 5, 2023. It will cover anyone in the U.S. who has purchased one or more A&W root beers or cream sodas between February 7, 2016, and June 2, 2023, with the label ¨Made With Aged Vanilla¨.

According to reports, consumers who submit a valid claim with proof of purchase can be awarded a minimum of $5.50, up to a maximum of $25, and an additional $.50 per unit purchased up to 29 units, such as:

“one 12-pack, one 24-pack, one 2-liter bottle, one 20-ounce bottle, etc.,”

If you file a claim without proof of purchase, you can still be awarded $5.50. A complete list of products that are under this specific lawsuit are the following:

  • A&W Root Beer Regular
  • A&W Root Beer – Diet
  • A&W Root Beer – Zero Sugar
  • A&W Root Beer – Ten
  • A&W Cream Soda – Regular
  • A&W Cream Soda – Diet
  • A&W Cream Soda – Zero Sugar

Once the final approval is received, eligible members will receive their payments. However, it can take weeks or months before the entire process is complete. The final approval hearing will be held on September 18, 2023.

So if A&W and Keurig Dr. Pepper deny all of the allegations, why have they decided to settle the matter? A representative of the company stated:

“to avoid further expense, inconvenience, and interference with ongoing business operations and to dispose of burdensome litigation.

To be notified when you can file a claim go here, to be notified when the claim website (https://www.rootbeerandcreamsodasettlement.com/) is live.

