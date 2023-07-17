If you see a cowboy boot on a fence post, do not remove it, this is what it means

Photo by MARTINA BIRNBAUM/GETTY IMAGES

If you are driving down a rural country road and see a boot on a fence, most of us wonder what a boot is doing there. Who would put a good boot there or wonder if a cowboy is out there somewhere walking around missing a boot?

However, there is a reason people put boots on posts, and it can have a couple of different meanings. According to reports, boots on posts are not placed there by accident. A rancher or cowboy often puts the boot there for one of the following reasons.

One reason is when a rancher ¨breaks¨ or trains a new horse. The horse is then prepared for the work it will perform on the ranch, which leads to a strong bond between the rancher, and the horse, often leading to the horse becoming his daily workhorse.

If the horse is ever sold or dies, the rancher will place a pair of cowboy boots on a fence post to show respect and honor for his horse.

Ranchers often have hired hands who live and work on the farm in exchange for housing, food, and a small stipend. When a rancher has a good hired hand, they are loyal, dedicated and become part of the family. If this hired hand leaves the ranch or dies, boots are placed on the fence to honor their memory. If the hired hand passes, their boots will be placed on the fence.

Boots on the fence does not always mean a sad occasion as the previous two; before telephones and electricity, this tradition was also used for other reasons. When the rancher finished his day and was home, the rancher would hand their boots on the fence to signify the workday was finished.

Another meaning could be that the boots have worn out and placed on the fence to represent the hard work that the boots made possible. It is recommended to leave the boots alone, especially if you see a fence post painted purple, which has an entirely different meaning.