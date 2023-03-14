Santa Crus del Islote, Colombia the most crowded island on earth.

Santa Crus del Islote is located off the coast of the Bolivar Department in Colombia and is part of the Archipelago of San Bernardo. The island was built by a local fisherman who used coral, debris, stone, and other materials; and was created because of the abundance of fish, and no mosquitos on the island.

The island has become known as the world's most densely populated island, with 600 inhabitants, in an area of two and a half acres. The original inhabitants have since had families, and many remained on the island, describing it as having a strong community and a laid-back way of life.

The island has a church, school, restaurant, and many local shops. Much like most Colombian neighborhoods, it is common to see children playing in the streets and listening to music.

Those living on the island are all related by either blood or marriage, and only six surnames exist there. When families have more children or need more room, they build up as there is no more space for more houses; families live together, and sometimes ten people live together under one roof.

The island does not have crime or police, as it is said that everyone knows everyone and watches out for each other; they do not even lock their doors; there are no cars on the island, whereas the island is so tiny you can walk or take a boat.

On the island, 65% of those living there are children, and only one school where 10th grade is the highest grade; if they want to continue, they must leave the island, but those who leave almost all of them return.

Recently the island has started caring for the local turtles of the area, at one point eating them; now they have begun to protect the turtles, to keep the sea turtles safe and protected. If you want to visit the island, you can stay at Santa Cruz del Islote Hostel.

The Islanders have also become aware that tourism can help out their island, and now offer tours of their island and charge a small fee for entrance. In addition, they realize the uniqueness the people can provide to an outsider, as many are curious about their way of life.

