Whoopi yells at her guests and refuses to hear anyone else's opinions. So is it time for her to retire? Opinion

Photo byDisney/ABC

Whoopie Goldberg reportedly was angry on the set of The View Monday morning, and she stated she was ¨unable to get past what was upsetting her¨. So she went on to explain they were going to start the show a bit differently, with a discussion on ¨Democratic leaders and what's going on with them¨, yet as it always seems, Whoopi decided to go on a rant instead.

She went on to talk about how much she hates daylight savings; yes, that is what she had to share with the world. Then she goes on to host the show, yet it appears that she is still angry, the surprise, isn't she always?

What she shared is not news or a discussion; to me, a discussion is where all sides of the story are heard, and a chat will follow. She is incapable of even having a debate, I do not watch the view often, and when I do, all I see is Whoopi yelling at her guests or disagreeing with her fellow co-hosts.

She is not someone who can have a ¨discussion¨. So after her rant on daylight savings, she continues with her ¨discussion¨. Why Whoopi was mad was not related at all to the topic of the show.

Whoopi getting angry also happened last week during a conversation with Alyssa Farah Griffin when she blamed Alyssa for ¨trying to change the topic¨. I mean, if I was getting yelled at by someone on TV and they refused to listen, I, too, would suggest changing the topic. So what was the issue?

It appears The View hosts were discussing California's decision not to renew its $54 million contract with Walgreen's decision not to dispense abortion pills. However, Alyssa interrupted the host to talk about another topic, which was:

"But just real quick, back to my friend Governor Newsom, who decided he would take a vacation while people are dying in San Bernardino."

I agree; this seems more worth discussing; where was he, and why would a governor leave when his people need him? However, it does not align with Whoopi's beliefs or her narrative, and she refuses to discuss this by Whoopi stating:

"That has nothing to do with what we're talking about right now!"

Alyssa tried to redirect, to no avail.

When Whoopi shut her down, Whoopi then continued to yell at Alyssa; it seemed as if Whoopi was angry at a corporation for following state laws, to which Alyssa pointed out Whoopi disagreed. Eventually, they went to the commercial, and when the show was back on the air. With no context, the conversation continued on air.

The discussion was off-topic; however, it showed that Whoopi always comes off as rude and bored and constantly interrupts the show's hosts. Some Twitter comments go on to say:

"What is the point of having a round table discussion if Whoopi is going to scream at everyone in the middle of their sentence,"

It is what I often see when I see a Twitter clip of the show; if you make a joke or say anything that does not align with Whoopis opinions, she will shut you down; basically, she will yell the loudest until everyone is very uncomfortable, and it appears as if jokes are not allowed any longer in her presence.

So now Whoopi is mad about daylight savings because it affected her, someone who can not have a conversation without getting angry at anyone who disagrees with her; if you ask me if it is time for her to allow a new host to take her place, and maybe Whoopi can go to anger management.

# news# whoopi# opinion# world# tyrant

Comments / 41

