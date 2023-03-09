Once a homeless teen to a business that collaborated with the Nazis to stay afloat, Louis Vuitton is now worth billions.

Louis Vuitton is legendary, an iconic symbol of one of the most luxurious fashion brands in the world, and has been around since 1854. Louis Vuitton is now synonymous with luxury and wealth and is one of the most influential brands in the world; however, its history might surprise you.

Louis Vuitton was born in 1821 in Anchay, a village in eastern France, in a working-class family; his father was a miller and farmer, a typical working-class family during this time. It gave Louis an understanding of hard work and what it meant to have a strong work ethic.

It is believed that Louis never went to school, received no formal education, and spent his days working on his father's poor working-class farm. When Louis was 10, his mother died, and when his father remarried, he did not get along with the new stepmom, so at 13, he ran away from home.

Louis aimed to make it to Paris, 292 miles away, taking odd jobs and often sleeping in barns and fields, some nights even going to bed hungry if he did not find work that day. With so many weird jobs, Louis picked up a lot of skills that would help him in the future.

The journey took Louis 2-3 years to complete; when he arrived in the city, he found a job as a box maker and became an apprentice to Monsieur Marechal. During his apprenticeship, he learned not only how to make the box but how to pack and unpack the boxes; it also helped him to become known in Paris amongst the upper class.

He became known for being one of the city's premier practitioners of his craft, working hard to maintain his reputation. He was even hired as the personal packer and box maker for the Empress of the French.

In 1854, Vuitton opened his own trunk-making and packing workshop in Paris; his sign read:

"Securely packs the most fragile objects. Specializing in packing fashions.

Before Vuitton opened his shop, he noticed that all luggage had the same look, as well as a significant flaw, the tops were all dome-shaped, making it difficult to pack. So when Vuitton was designing the new luggage, he also chose to use canvas instead of leather, making it more durable, water-resistant, and lighter to carry; he made them rectangular instead of dome-shaped, both were more practical and easier to transport. Many have deemed this the ¨birth of modern luggage¨.

Since Vuitton was already well known by the upper class in Paris, when he launched his new luggage, it was a success; he created a catalog, so customers could order what they wanted, becoming a must-have item and, even back then, a status symbol.

Unfortunately, when his business took off, the war hit his city, Paris; it was 1870, and the Franco -Prussian war began. During the siege of Paris, which destroyed the French Empire, Vuittons workshop was damaged, as well as the loss of his major clients, the first family of France. Vuitton, with many others, leaves his house and goes to live in the shelters to survive.

In 1871 Vuitton was able to return to his shop and home and found it all destroyed. Yet instead of defeat, Vuitton starts over again; he works to restore his shop, as well as open up shop yet again.

It was a success; the wealthy came yet again. At this point, most of the businesses in Paris went out of business, so he took this opportunity and used his savings to open up his shop in a wealthier area of Paris. Where the aristocrats lived and frequented often, he was near the train station and the grand hotel, making him the go-to for new luggage.

Once he was set up in his new location, In 1872, He got back to work designing and making luggage; his new bag was a trunk with a beige canvas with red stripes. Again, it was a success; the wealthy came yet again. The unique style of the bag was a hit, and even in the 1800s, people tried to replicate his style but were unable due to the high quality and standards he maintained.

In 1886 a lock was added to the luggage to make the bags harder to break into, and it is still in use. Louis Vuitton continued running his store in Paris until he died at 70 in 1892.

After his death, his son George took over the Vuitton brand, and in 1896 George introduced the first LV monogram; this was developed to make the luggage harder to copy and to honor his father. George Vuitton died in 1936, and his son Gaston-Louis took over.

Unfortunately, another war was coming to Paris, and the only way to save the business was for Gaston to either lose the company his grandfather built from scratch or cooperate with the nazis; he chose to cooperate.

This part of Vuitton's history was brought to light by the author Stephanie Bonvicini; Louis Vuitton, A French Saga. While she was researching the company, she requested documents between the years 1930-1945; they stated those documents were destroyed in a fire, saying:

"Their attitude changed completely the moment I mentioned the war years, from being very helpful to not responding to questions at all," Bonvicini stated while investigating information regarding the book Louis Vuitton, A French Saga.

Was this why Louis Vuitton was the only one to have a luxury shop in an affluent area in Paris that survived WWII? Gaston Vuitton collaborated with the Nazis when Germany occupied France. It is reported that the Vuitton family aided the Vichy government, which in turn helped to increase the wealth of the Vuitton business.

The Vuitton family actively supported the government led by Marshal Philippe Pétain and, in turn, made money from their business dealings with the Germans. It is most likely why Vuitton had the only open store in operation this time in Paris, where all other stores and shopkeepers were shut down and destroyed, refusing to cooperate with the Nazis.

However, Vuitton saw it as not letting what his grandfather created to be destroyed.

Bonvicini added: "Nobody is prepared to risk losing their advertising revenue. But it's scandalous that everyone is just ignoring the book. I can't understand why the company has adopted this attitude. The Vuittons weren't the only ones to collaborate, and of course the company's values have changed now."

The company has continued to grow. The company began making handbags in 1925 when Coco Chanel(rumored to be a nazi collaborator) requested a purse; she was also said to design it. However, it was in the 1930s that the bag was mass-produced, making the bespoke handbag the beginning of the small luxury items Vuitton would carry, now known as the Alma.

The bag succeeded, leading the company to produce more handbags and making them a fashion statement. Gaston Louis died in 1970, and the business was passed down to his son-in-law, Henry Racamier.

However, Henry had business experience and wanted to grow the family brand; he changed the business model from wholesale to retail, expanded worldwide, and went public. He even joined Moet Hennessy, forming what now the company has evolved into LVMH, Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton.

Unfortunately, this did not go well, and he asked a property developer, Bernard Arnault, for advice and secretly, Arnault bought 43% of the shares Vuitton. Henry did not prepare for what would happen and felt betrayed by Arnault. He even took Arnault to court and lost.

Finally, Henry decided to quit working for Louis Vuitton, and after 100 years, no one from the Vuitton family was involved in the business. The brand began collaborating with other fashion icons and creating its take on Louis Vuitton.

Bernard Arrnault continues to be the CEO of Luis Vuitton, LVMH. Yet this company would not be what it is today without a hard-working Louis Vuitton and Gaston Louis Vuitton collaboration with the Nazis—remaining the number one fashion brand globally, with a value of 39 billion dollars.