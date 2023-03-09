The legend of the Vampire Tomb in the Erie Cemetery.

The Vampire Crypt Photo by Sara B

There is a legend that a vampire crypt exists in Erie, Pa. It makes sense because the sun rarely comes out, and it is often referred to as ¨mistake on the lake¨, I understand this can also be said of Cleveland. Yet our story will refer to the dark and dreary city of Erie.

I spent all my high school and college years living in Erie and the surrounding area; when I graduated college, I moved as fast as possible and have never looked back except to visit.

One summer, I was visiting, and a friend asked me if I had ever seen the Vampire Crypt; since this was the first I heard of it, we went. But, unfortunately, it was one of the only sunny days in Erie, so spoiler, no vampire sightings. Yet the tomb is creepy in the day or night.

The crypt or tomb is creepy because there is no name, so it is up to you to decide who or what lies inside. The Erie Cemetery was founded in 1851 and is full of mausoleums covered in sacred occult symbols, so the nameless vault fits right in.

Part of the speculation is the V that is above the door, which leads to belief by the locals and paranormal investigators, and keeping the theme that it is a vampire crypt. Some also say that it represents a bat; to me, a V and bat mean the undead vampire. On the other hand, some say it is nothing more than a flower.

Some say a Romanian businessman lived in the crypt; however, some stories say the man traveled to Romania. In both tales, the man dies of consumption. After his death, weird things started to happen around Erie.

Dead bodies were found in nearby areas rumored to be drained of blood, with bite marks on their necks. The maintenance man at the cemetery discovered the Romanian's dark curse and that he was living in the tomb. The crypt was then burned, or at least an attempt to burn the vault, the doors chained, and the name removed. It possibly explains why the vault is black.

Other rumors are that a satanic cult held rituals at the tomb, summoning the devil, and could explain why the mausoleum is blackened. Another story warns of trespassing on the crypt stating that if you trespass, you are cursed and death for anyone who disrespects the vault and whatever lies within, leading to the next story.

In the 1930s, a young teen broke into the vault; when he did, he noticed a horrible stench coming from within; as the boy entered the crypt, a rotten wooden coffin with a corpse inside was discovered. For the teen to prove he was in the tomb and saw what he claimed, he took a ring from the finger of whatever was inside the coffin.

He told his best friend what he had done, claiming the ring was from the vampire. When the boys went to see him after school to view his treasure, his mother found him in his bed, eyes open, mouth mid-scream, his face frozen in terror; the young boy was dead.

Another story involved kids trying to open the crypt. A group of teens went to a party outside the vault, and one of them mocked the legend and climbed on top of the vault in defiance of what lurks beneath the roof. While the boy fell on the roof, the group heard his screams, and he was admitted to the hospital.

When the boy woke up in the hospital, he began to scream, and before anyone could get to his side, he climbed out the window, jumping to his death. No one knew what drove him to jump, but I can tell you this had to have been before all hospitals had the windows locked shut.

Since then, the crypt has been locked up to keep the evil inside and everyone else out. So whether you believe the legend or think it is just a legend, when I visited the crypt, I did not try to anger whatever rests inside.

The crypt sits in section S near West 26th Street if you dare. According to the cemetery records, the Brown family owns the tomb.